King’s coronation among top queries for Amazon’s Alexa in 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

King’s coronation among top queries for Amazon’s Alexa in 2023

By Press Association
The coronation of the King and Queen was among the top questions asked of Alexa virtual assistants in the UK in 2023 (Leon Neal/PA)
The coronation of the King and Queen was among the top questions asked of Alexa virtual assistants in the UK in 2023 (Leon Neal/PA)

Questions about the King’s coronation, Elon Musk’s net worth and hit films Barbie and Oppenheimer were among the most asked of Amazon’s virtual assistant, Alexa, over the last year.

The tech giant said “when is the king’s coronation?”, “how old is King Charles?” and “how many birthdays does the king have?” were among the top queries from Alexa users in the UK during 2023.

The coronation has been a common theme for online searches across platforms this year, with Google revealing on Monday that “when is the coronation?” was the most searched for ‘when’ question of the year via Google’s search engine.

Barbie European premiere and photocall – London
Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie starred in Barbie, which was the subject of some of the top film-related questions by Alexa users in 2023 (Ian West/PA)

Elsewhere in Amazon’s figures, major film releases Barbie and Oppenheimer were the subject of the top film-related questions, with Alexa users asking “when did Barbie come out?” and “how long is Oppenheimer?”.

Ed Sheeran was named as the most-played artist via Alexa, ahead of Taylor Swift, Lewis Capaldi and Elvis Presley, while Flowers by Miley Cyrus was the most-played song of the year, with the US singer’s Endless Summer Vacation also named as the most-played album, ahead of Harry’s House by Harry Styles.

To mark the release of the data, Amazon worked with British Beano cartoonist Nigel Parkinson to create a first Alexa Annual, showing the various top search results in the style of a classic comic yearbook.

An image of a page from Amazon's Alexa Annual, created by Beano cartoonist Nigel Parkinson to show some of the year's top Alexa requests in comic form
Beano cartoonist Nigel Parkinson has turned some of the year’s most popular Alexa requests into a comic yearbook (Amazon/PA)

Meryem Tom, Alexa UK and Ireland country manager said: “From the more meaningful to the mundane and the downright quirky, Alexa’s most asked questions provides another fascinating snapshot of how customers in the UK use Alexa to learn, get help with tasks or ask for some quickfire entertainment.”

Amazon’s data also showed widespread interest in celebrities and sportspeople, with “how tall is Lionel Messi?”, “how old is Elton John?” and “who is Jennifer Lopez married to?” among the top people-related searches of the year alongside “what is Elon Musk’s net worth?”.

Alexa to search NHS websites
The top searches of Amazon’s Alexa for 2023 have been revealed (Andrew Matthews/PA)

With Alexa-powered smart speakers often found in home kitchens, Amazon revealed the most requested recipes from UK users, with Yorkshire pudding top, ahead of pancakes, banana bread, chilli con carne and apple crumble.

In addition, “sing Happy Birthday” was named the most requested “personality song”, ahead of requests for Alexa to beatbox and sing a song about dogs.