What the papers say – December 13

One story dominates the front pages of Wednesday’s newspapers as they concentrate on Rishi Sunak winning a vote in the House of Commons on his Rwanda deportation plan.

The Prime Minister emerged victorious despite the threat of opposition from Tory MPs, but many of the papers warn he faces more tough battles over the legislation.

The Daily Telegraph declares “Sunak faces down Rwanda rebels” and said he hugged the Chief Whip after no Conservatives voted against the Bill, the Financial Times saying he headed off a revolt after a “frenetic day of arm-twisting”.

But the victory comes with a warning of more battles ahead over the Rwanda plan, the Daily Mail, Daily Express and The Guardian all adding “for now” on the end of a headline about the outcome of the vote.

The Metro saves “for now” for its subhead as it says “Rishi saves his bacon” after launching a “charm offensive with rebels over bacon butties”.

Elsewhere, the threat of what lies ahead takes centre stage with The Times declaring “it’s not over yet” with rebel MPs warning they could still defeat his plan, while The Independent says Mr Sunak “lives to lose another day”.

The i says the Prime Minister survived a revolt, but faces a “new year showdown with Tory rebels” – a prospect the Daily Mirror describes as “The Nightmare After Christmas”.

Away from the events at Westminster, the Daily Star heralds the return of the combover.