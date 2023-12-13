Irish transport minister calls Cop28 agreement ‘historic’ but ‘not perfect’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Irish transport minister calls Cop28 agreement ‘historic’ but ‘not perfect’

By Press Association
Irish transport minister Eamon Ryan has said the deal struck at the Cop28 climate conference to ‘transition away’ from fossil fuels is ‘historic’ (Niall Carson/PA)
Irish transport minister Eamon Ryan has said the deal struck at the Cop28 climate conference to “transition away” from fossil fuels is “historic”.

Mr Ryan, who is Ireland’s Green Party leader and a lead EU negotiator on climate finance, said it is not “perfect”, but that if the package had not been delivered it “would have been a critically sad and difficult” day for the world.

He said a previous text, which he had called “unacceptable”, was not based on “meeting the science” and it changed throughout the day on Tuesday and overnight.

Language in the agreement was strengthened after widespread anger over a draft which suggested that countries “could” reduce fossil fuels but left too many holes for many nations to live with.

Mr Ryan told RTE Radio’s Morning Ireland programme: “It’s in our common interest because climate change is hitting and impacting every single country, including here in Dubai.

“It’s a low-lying place, highly at risk because of the heat excesses that are coming, and rising sea levels would threaten this country just as much as it would threaten our cities at home.

“So that’s why we were able to get agreement.”

Many countries, such as small island states which are severely threatened by rising seas, believe there are still too many loopholes in the agreement but expressed confidence that it will lead to stronger action in future.

Asked about countries that are still approving drilling licences and permits and how that is “transitioning away” from fossil fuels, Mr Ryan said: “It doesn’t, and we have to stop that.

“At the moment, the financial system prices or rewards those fossil industries just as much as it does renewables – that has to change, you have to make it more expensive to explore for new fossil fuels.

“It’s not that this one Cop was going to change everything, but it sets a clear direction, it sends a clear message particularly to the financial markets that they have to be part of this change.

“And the real question is what is energy security today?

“It is no longer how much oil do you have in your stores, it is how fast and how quick and how strong are you in switching to the renewable efficient alternatives.”

He added: “It is historic. You can argue about the transition away from or phasing out, they mean the same thing in my mind.

“You could argue one word or the other. Those wordings were sensitive for certain people, but the actual meaning and the intent is the same and it is based on science,” he said, speaking from Dubai.

“No-one got exactly what they wanted. It’s not the perfect text and there are ways we would do it better and differently. But by getting this agreement, it gives us the opportunity to take the next steps we need to make.

“By getting this agreement, what it says is, first of all, is the Paris Agreement is stronger today than it was yesterday. And it’s a signal to us at home, but also to every single country in the world – we know where we need to go to. It is this renewable, efficient future. We have to deliver it now and this agreement helps us do that.”