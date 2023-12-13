Hampshire zoo helps bring rare antelope back from brink of extinction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Hampshire zoo helps bring rare antelope back from brink of extinction

By Press Association
The scimitar-horned oryx was regarded as extinct in the wild (Marwell Wildlife/PA)
A British zoo is celebrating after its long-term conservation efforts helped bring a rare antelope species back from the brink of extinction.

The scimitar-horned oryx was declared “extinct in the wild” in 2000 but has now been downlisted to “endangered” in the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List thanks to conservation efforts around the world including at Marwell Wildlife.

The change in status comes following the establishment of a self-sustaining population of scimitar-horned oryx of more than 600 animals within Ouadi Rime-Ouadi Achim Faunal Reserve in the central African country of Chad.

Scimitar-horned oryx calf born at Marwell Zoo
A scimitar-horned oryx calf named Freya that was born at Marwell Zoo (Marwell Wildlife/PA)

The Hampshire conservation charity helped provide oryx for the new population and was also part of the team which modelled the release strategy.

Dr Tania Gilbert, head of conservation science at Marwell Wildlife, said: “The change in status of scimitar-horned oryx from extinct in the wild to endangered is a testament to the power of collaborative conservation action, and gives us all hope that we are able to make a real difference and restore nature.

“The species is still at risk from extinction (endangered), but the conservation work in Chad, Tunisia, Morocco and Senegal, greatly reduces this risk and has given the species a real chance of recovery.”

Marwell Wildlife, which manages the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums (Waza) International Studbook for scimitar-horned oryx, was awarded the Waza Conservation Award 2023 this year for its efforts to re-establish the animals back in their habitats in Tunisia.

A spokeswoman said: “Marwell has worked with the species since the zoo opened in 1972 and, along with Edinburgh Zoo, donated the first group of oryx to the pioneering reintroduction programme to Bou Hedma National Park in Tunisia in 1985.

“Since then, Marwell has co-managed reintroduction projects to a further three protected areas in Tunisia.

“Since 2011, Marwell has its own expert team based in Tunisia, who work with local communities to give local park rangers, vets and students the skills, knowledge and resources they need to ensure threatened species have a much brighter future.”

Professor Philip Riordan, director of conservation, said: “Our journey to restore scimitar-horned oryx and its habitats is a testament to the power of persistence and belief in the possible.

“We believe that humanity can correct its past mistakes, and modern zoos and aquaria are perfectly placed to lead these conservation efforts.”