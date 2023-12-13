PSNI response to data breach will not be fudged, Boutcher vows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
PSNI response to data breach will not be fudged, Boutcher vows

By Press Association
PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher gave evidence to a Westminster committee about a major data breach in the force (Liam McBurney/PA)
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) response to a major data breach which saw the details of all officers and staff published online will not be fudged, Chief Constable Jon Boutcher has said.

During an appearance before the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee, Mr Boutcher also said that the ultimate financial costs of the leak to the force are “not known”.

In August the details of almost 9,500 PSNI officers and staff were mistakenly published in response to a Freedom of Information (FoI) request.

The list included the surname and first initial of every employee, their rank or grade, where they are based and the unit in which they work.

Police later said the information is in the hands of dissident republicans.

The PSNI has previously indicated that the data breach could potentially cost the force £240 million in security and legal costs

Simon Byrne was chief constable at the time of the data leak in August (Liam McBurney/PA)

The controversy contributed to the resignation of then-chief constable Simon Byrne and led the PSNI and Policing Board to commission a review.

On Monday, the review, headed by Pete O’Doherty, temporary commissioner at the City of London Police, made 37 recommendations.

It said the breach was the consequence of the service not seizing opportunities to secure and protect its internal information and pointed to a “siloed approach” to information management functions.

Mr Boutcher told MPs that “every police force in the country needs to read this report and understand the recommendations and apply our learning to their own organisation”.

He said: “There is a culture in policing, that is extremely nervous about cloud-based solutions technology-wise and we need to explore with partners how we can address some of those failings that have been identified in the report.

“What I can promise you is this isn’t going to be fudged, we’re not going to shy away from this. We will progress it but we have to do it within the context of the current financial envelope.”

Mr Boutcher said he cannot currently give an estimate of the cost of implementing the 37 recommendations made in the independent review.

“I can’t give you a clear figure at the moment but it’s something that we are seeking to determine,” he said.

Temporary deputy Chief Constable Chris Todd spoke about the costs of the breach (Liam McBurney/PA)

Temporary deputy Chief Constable Chris Todd said a bid for preliminary costs of “around 30 million” had been submitted, but there would be “additional costs”.

“Our bid that was negotiated with the Treasury went through for around 30 million and that’s still being worked through parts of it. We did have some promising news just last week but it’s still a work in progress.

“But it’s fair to say the report has highlighted some additional requirements which weren’t in that original estimate … so there will be some additional costs.”