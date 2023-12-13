Carpet fitter ‘panicked’ and dumped ex-partner’s body near lay-by, trial told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Carpet fitter ‘panicked’ and dumped ex-partner’s body near lay-by, trial told

By Press Association
Sarah Henshaw’s body was found on June 26, six days after she died (Family Handout/PA)
A man accused of killing his former partner has told a jury that he “was not thinking right” when he decided to dump her body near a lay-by after she died by falling down the stairs.

Darren Hall said he “just panicked” after Ms Henshaw fell during an argument on the evening of June 20 this year, transporting her body more than 20 miles from her home in Ilkeston, Derbyshire, to a lay-by on the A617 near Chesterfield, and leaving her in woodland.

The 36-year-old trembled as he gave evidence, telling jurors that he did not murder Ms Henshaw but did move her body and lied to friends and family after her death to suggest she had gone missing.

Under questioning from his barrister, Andrew Vout KC, Hall told Derby Crown Court that he and Ms Henshaw, 31, had an argument on the night of June 20 after she accused him of infidelity, and he got up to go downstairs at her home in Norman Street.

Sobbing in the dock, Hall said: “As I got to the top of the stairs, she goes to push me downstairs.

“I don’t think she was doing it to push me down the stairs, she has got her hand on my back saying, ‘Go on, get out’.

“I put my right hand out to brace myself and she pushed a bit harder, I swung my left arm back out at her and as I turned around she was already falling down the stairs.

“I just saw her fall head first. It was so quick, it was like I blinked and then she was at the bottom, it was so quick.

“She was not moving, she was just in a pile at the bottom of the stairs.”

The trial is taking place at Derby Crown Court (Jacob King/PA)
Hall said he was not trying to push or hurt Ms Henshaw, with her fall happening in a “nanosecond”.

Hall knew Ms Henshaw was dead as she was not breathing, but he said he did not call for help as he believed he would be accused of murder.

Phone data shows he drove to the lay-by on the westbound A617, which he said he chose at random due to being in “such a panic”, and stopped for nine minutes, dumping her body without hiding it as he was “not thinking right”.

When asked by Mr Vout why he moved Ms Henshaw’s body, which was not discovered until June 26, Hall said: “There is no real, reasonable reason.”

Hall, a carpet fitter, admitted that having used Ms Henshaw’s phone to text her friend to make it “seem like she was still OK”, he threw it out of the window of his work van as he drove home after disposing of her body.

He later sent texts to Ms Henshaw’s discarded phone on June 21, which he said was to “try and make out as if she had just left”.

Hall and Ms Henshaw met in 2011, with the pair separating in 2017, rekindling their relationship in 2022 and it becoming strained again this year.

Hall said he was “so sorry to everyone” and felt “horrible” for lying to friends, family and the police to say that she had voluntarily left on the night of June 20, disposing of her clothing in a skip and a recycling centre to reinforce the lie.

The Crown alleges that Hall “callously dumped” Ms Henshaw’s body in the lay-by after murdering her during the argument, having let himself into her property on the afternoon of June 20 and staying despite requests for him to leave.

Under cross-examination from prosecutor Michelle Heeley KC, Hall denied ever being violent to Ms Henshaw and that he did not leave the property as he was living there at the time, rather than his house in Rodney Way.

While the Crown has admitted it does not know how Ms Henshaw died, Ms Heeley accused Hall of strangling his former partner during a struggle, something he denied.

The trial, before Mr Justice Goss, continues.