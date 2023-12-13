James Bulger’s parents ‘relieved’ killer Jon Venables refused prison release

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
James Bulger’s parents ‘relieved’ killer Jon Venables refused prison release

By Press Association
Venables, right, tortured and murdered two-year-old James, left, in 1993 (PA)
The parents of murdered toddler James Bulger are “relieved” after the Parole Board made the “correct decision” not to free his killer Jon Venables from jail, they have said.

The 41-year-old, who tortured and murdered two-year-old James in 1993, still poses a danger to children and could go on to offend again, the Parole Board concluded in a decision published on Wednesday.

A spokeswoman for James’ mother, Denise Fergus, said this was a day she had been waiting “years” for and thanked the Parole Board for making the “correct decision”.

She added: “The prospect of him coming out was terrifying as we knew he’d harm again.”

James’ father and uncle, Ralph and Jimmy Bulger, said they were “relieved” in the wake of the ruling, which came after a series of delays and followed a hearing held behind closed doors last month where Venables asked to be released.

They said they were “grateful” to the Parole Board, although they said there had been a “failure” by the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) to ensure it had all the relevant material before it.

In the decision, the Parole Board said: “After considering the circumstances of his offending, the progress made while in custody and on licence, and the evidence presented in the dossier, the panel was not satisfied that release at this point would be safe for the protection of the public.”

James Bulger’s mother Denise Fergus thanked the Parole Board for their decision (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The panel of parole judges “doubted Mr Venables’ ability to be open and honest with professionals, and concluded that there remained a need for him to address outstanding levels of risk”, it added.

Venables was jailed alongside Robert Thompson after the pair of 10-year-olds snatched James from a shopping centre in Bootle, Merseyside, in February 1993.

Venables was released on licence in July 2001 and recalled to prison in February 2010 after indecent images of children were found on his computer.

He was once again freed in August 2013 and then called back in November 2017 for the same offence, with parole judges last considering his case in September 2020.

James Bulger’s father Ralph Bulger said he was ‘relieved’ in the wake of the ruling (Peter Byrne/PA)

According to a summary of the Parole Board’s latest decision, Venables had “accepted that he had a long-term sexual interest in children/indecent images of children”, despite taking part in a “considerable amount of work in prison to address this area of risk”. He had a history of taking drugs and secretly trying to use the internet in breach of licence conditions.

The panel was “concerned by continuing issues of sexual preoccupation in this case”, warning there were “future risks” of him viewing more child sexual abuse images and of him “progressing to offences where he might have contact with children”.

“Both of these present a risk of causing serious harm to others,” the three-page document added.

Despite “competing views” of professionals who provided reports to the Parole Board – with some supportive of his release – the panel decided “there would be a risk to others at this time” if Venables was freed from jail.

His previous parole review in 2020 determined he used sex and pornography “as a means of coping”, felt a “lack of fulfilment in life” and had a “need for excitement”, as it looked at his behaviour leading up to his more recent offences.

Justice Secretary Alex Chalk said: “James Bulger’s barbaric murder was a crime that shocked the nation and I welcome the Parole Board’s decision to keep his killer behind bars.

“Public protection is our number one priority, which is why I opposed Jon Venables’ release and this Government is reforming the parole system to introduce a stronger ministerial check on the release of the most dangerous offenders.”

There is a long-standing legal order in place to protect the identities of Venables and Thompson because of their young age when they murdered James.

This meant Parole Board chairwoman Caroline Corby chose not to hold his parole hearing in public, and that James’ family were unable to attend.

Venables refused to give evidence during the November hearing because permission had been granted for a lawyer representing his victim’s relatives to listen to the proceedings.

He was “not comfortable discussing some aspects of the case with the family representative listening” and instead asked the panel to consider his review based solely on written evidence, according to the parole papers.

In a statement, Ralph and Jimmy Bulger criticised the MoJ and said Government officials had been “hostile” ahead of the Parole Board hearing.

They raised concerns that a memorandum of the sexual element of James’ murder was never admitted to the Parole Board panel.

They said: “The further offending by Jon Venables has had a traumatic impact on us. We are immensely concerned that the MoJ is incapable of protecting the public and that officials within it are clearly not fit to fulfil their obligations.”

When asked about the criticism, a spokesman for the MoJ said they had nothing further to add.

Venables will be eligible for another parole review in around two years’ time.