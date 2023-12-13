King hears how faith leaders are promoting harmony in face of Israel-Hamas war

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
King hears how faith leaders are promoting harmony in face of Israel-Hamas war

By Press Association
The King hosts a gathering of community and faith leaders at Buckingham Palace (Aaron Chown/PA)
The King has heard how community and faith leaders are working to promote harmony in their areas in the face of the Israeli conflict with Hamas.

Charles hosted a gathering of representatives from across the UK, giving them time and space at Buckingham Palace to discuss the issues they face, before joining them after an hour to hear their conclusions.

The violence in Israel and Gaza has had reverberations in some Jewish and Muslim communities in the UK with faith leaders finding themselves working to maintain dialogue between faith groups.

UK community and faith leaders royal reception – London
Charles talked to community and faith leaders about the challenges their communities face (Aaron Chown/PA)

Canon Dr Andrew Smith, director of interfaith relations for the Bishop of Birmingham, was part of the discussions and he said afterwards faith and community groups had worked well together and with local authorities during the pandemic.

He added: “Geopolitics affects things and it has done so for years and obviously at the moment it’s straining relationships, and we talked about the fact people are really feeling hurt, feeling angry and really struggling to have the right kind of conversations.

“The fact that in schools people are not quite sure, teachers are nervous about how to create space, but some pupils feel ‘why can’t we talk about this?’.

“So we talked about the fact it is a painful time, there are some bits of hope, some relationships are being sustained through this, some are very fragile but are being sustained.”

Canon Smith said in his area a peace service had been held in a Catholic church where different faiths gathered to say prayers.

He added: “When you’re hurting you do something really gentle.”