Martin praises Cameron after discussion on Stormont and Gaza crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Martin praises Cameron after discussion on Stormont and Gaza crisis

By Press Association
Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron greets Irish Tanaiste Michael Martin at 1 Carlton Gardens in central London (Adrian Dennis/PA)
Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron greets Irish Tanaiste Michael Martin at 1 Carlton Gardens in central London (Adrian Dennis/PA)

Ireland’s deputy premier and foreign affairs minister Micheal Martin heaped praise on David Cameron after the pair met for the first time, but acknowledged divisions on the crisis in Gaza.

The pair met in London on Wednesday, amid the backdrop of efforts to restore powersharing in Northern Ireland and growing international concern over the killing of civilians as Israel continues its offensive against Hamas.

Mr Martin, like Lord Cameron a former prime minister, resisted any suggestion that he had used the meeting to pressure the UK Government to shift its position to back a ceasefire.

Ireland has been among the most vocal European countries in criticising the Israeli bombardment of Gaza and calling for an end to hostilities.

David Cameron meets Tanaiste Michael Martin – London
Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron and Micheal Martin met on Wednesday in London (Adrian Dennis/PA)

“We used the occasion to give our perspectives, which are different. And also to explore and discuss the issue,” Mr Martin told reporters after he left the lunchtime meeting.

The Irish deputy premier said that Lord Cameron “articulated the UK Government’s perspective on this and their view in terms of how they feel this can be resolved.

“David Cameron has been to the Middle East, he is going again to talk with Egypt and other states. So I think we each have respective positions on this.”

Alongside discussing efforts to stop settler violence against Palestinians in the West Bank, the pair also discussed “what would a political pathway look like” out of the conflict.

The Irish foreign affairs minister did not put a timeframe on when he hoped powersharing could be restored, but indicated that it was up to the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) to “make a decision” on the £2.5 billion package offered by the UK Government as part of its bid to restore Stormont.

“We await the outcome of the discussions this week in respect of the financial arrangements for Northern Ireland… which are taking place separate to the more specific ones on the Windsor Framework.

“So, the DUP will have to make a decision on that obviously, but from what I have seen I think progress has been made, and I think the people of Northern Ireland need a government,” he said.

His arrival in London came after a week of high drama in Westminster that saw Rishi Sunak bidding to win over would-be rebels and restive Tory MPs to back his Rwanda plan in its first Commons vote.

Some MPs pushed the Prime Minister to take a more hardline stance on the European Convention on Human Rights, but those calls have prompted concern that any such move could jeopardise obligations under the Good Friday Agreement.

Asked by reporters about such calls, Mr Martin said that he and Lord Cameron did discuss the broader issue of migration.

“Ireland has very strong views in terms of the ECHR and in terms of the degree to which human rights were embedded into the architecture of the Good Friday Agreement. And we remain committed to that.

Stressing the need to “work collectively” to tackle the origin of migration, he said: “It has been a very significant political issue in Britain for quite a long time.

“It is arguable that migration gave rise to Brexit for example. And I think it is going to be a significant feature across Europe into the future. But we have got to respond, understanding the origins of this and do the best we can to manage the situation in a humane and pragmatic way.”

The visit came 30 years after former Irish taoiseach Albert Reynolds and former prime minister John Major agreed the Downing Street Declaration, a key step in the peace process.

The Tanaiste said he welcomed the return of someone with Lord Cameron’s experience, who he said as prime minister “cared about the Irish-British relationship”.

“He cared enough about the relationship, it was in a very strong position by the time he had left. I do feel that he gets it, and very evident from the lunch today we are dealing with a very experienced leader and politician who understands the way the world works and who is still very committed and very engaged so I think that is positive.”

Lord Cameron, in a post on social media, said: “Thirty years ago this week, the UK and Ireland signed the Downing Street Declaration, a historic agreement that set us on the path to peace. Today, we continue to work together to support peace and prosperity in Northern Ireland.”

He said it was “great” to host Mr Martin to discuss “cooperation on key international issues, including our support for Ukraine”.