Mother-of-two died trying to protect family, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Mother-of-two died trying to protect family, court told

By Press Association
Lianne Gordon was pronounced dead at the scene of a shooting in east London last week (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Lianne Gordon was pronounced dead at the scene of a shooting in east London last week (Metropolitan Police/PA)

A mother-of-two was trying to protect her family when she was fatally shot in the head by a teenager trying to force his way into her home, a court has heard.

Lianne Gordon, 42, died at the scene of the shooting last Tuesday in which two others were also injured.

A youth had allegedly gone to Vine Close in Hackney, east London, on a bicycle.

He was wearing a balaclava and armed with a 9mm self-loading pistol, it is claimed.

He allegedly fired the gun, hitting 20-year-old Amani Adams-McGuire in the buttock and injuring a 16-year-old boy in the thigh.

He went on to try to force his way into Ms Gordon’s home, shoulder-barging and kicking the door, it is alleged.

Prosecutor Louise Oakley told the Old Bailey: “Lianne Gordon tried to ensure that door closed to keep her family safe.

“She was unable to do so and (the youth) continued to force his way into that property.

“He discharged that firearm and the bullet struck Lianne Gordon in the head.”

Forensic officers at the scene near Vine Close, Hackney
Forensic officers attended the scene near Vine Close, Hackney (Lucy North/PA)

The gunman fled and police and paramedics arrived shortly before 6.30pm.

Ms Gordon was pronounced dead at the scene and the two other victims were treated in hospital before being discharged.

Police said the victims were not related but were believed to have known each other.

Early on Friday, the Metropolitan Police detained a 16-year-old.

He was subsequently charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder.

The Central Criminal Court in the Old Bailey, London
The defendant appeared at the Old Bailey for a preliminary hearing by videolink from Feltham young offenders institution (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

He was further charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of crack cocaine and heroin with intent to supply.

On Wednesday, the defendant appeared at the Old Bailey for a preliminary hearing by videolink from Feltham young offenders institution.

He spoke to confirm his identity, before Judge Angela Rafferty KC set a timetable for his case.

A plea hearing was set for March 8 next year with a provisional trial either in June or September.

The defendant, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, was remanded into youth detention accommodation.