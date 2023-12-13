Poultry farmers await judge’s ruling on bird flu compensation fight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Poultry farmers await judge’s ruling on bird flu compensation fight

By Press Association
Lawyers representing producers said farmers had suffered ‘devastating’ losses and livelihoods had been ‘threatened’ (Joe Giddens/PA)
Lawyers representing producers said farmers had suffered 'devastating' losses and livelihoods had been 'threatened' (Joe Giddens/PA)

Poultry farmers are waiting for a judge’s ruling after becoming embroiled in a High Court fight with ministers over compensation for birds culled because of avian flu.

A group of producers has taken legal action against Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Secretary Steve Barclay.

Lawyers representing them have told a judge that Mr Barclay’s department’s “assessment” of compensation was “unlawful” – and that a policy relating to compensation was also “unlawful”.

Ministers are fighting the claim and say it should be dismissed.

Producers were taking legal action against Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Secretary Steve Barclay (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Mrs Justice Hill on Wednesday finished overseeing a trial at the High Court in London.

Barrister Malcolm Birdling, who represented claimant poultry farmers, told the judge, in a written case outline, that a secretary of state had powers under animal health legislation to “condemn to slaughter” healthy birds in order to curb the spread of avian flu subject to an obligation to pay compensation.

He said payment decisions had been made under a policy that producers would be compensated for “healthy birds actually culled” as opposed to “healthy birds condemned to be culled”.

Mr Birdling argued that the approach had been wrong.

Lawyers representing claimant producers said farmers had suffered “devastating” losses and livelihoods had been “threatened”.

Farmers’ union the NFU said the litigation was an ‘important case about compensation’ for poultry producers affected by bird flu (Ben Birchall/PA)

Mark Westmoreland Smith, who represented Mr Barclay, said the heart of the claim was a “question of statutory construction”.

He said the “claimants’ construction” would “change the clear meaning” of statutory provision for “no good reason”.

Producers taking action include: LJ Fairburn & Son of Alford, Lincolnshire; J W Gate & Son of Wigton, Cumbria; Roy Scaman Farms, of Louth, Lincolnshire; and Yorkshire Farmhouse Eggs of Thirsk, North Yorkshire.

Farmers’ union the NFU is backing claimant companies.

A spokesman said in a statement, outside court before the hearing, that the litigation was an “important case about compensation” for poultry producers affected by bird flu.

He indicated that specific decisions had been taken by the Animal and Plant Health Agency, which comes under Mr Barclay’s umbrella.

The spokesman said producers were arguing that legislation underpinning a compensation scheme had been “misinterpreted” and affected farmers had not been “properly” compensated.

Mrs Justice Hill indicated that she would deliver a ruling in the near future.