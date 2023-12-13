Man dies after being hit by vehicle that was being followed by police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man dies after being hit by vehicle that was being followed by police

By Press Association
A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving (PA)
A pedestrian has died after he was hit by a vehicle that was being followed by police in Nottingham city centre.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the incident, which happened on the A60 Huntingdon Street just after 3am on Wednesday.

The driver of a vehicle, which was being followed by police at the time, collided with the 31-year-old male pedestrian who was treated by paramedics but was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to provide a specimen for analysis and is in police custody.

Nottinghamshire Police has referred itself to the IOPC as the collision followed a police pursuit.

Sergeant Mark Baker, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, who is leading the investigation into the incident, said: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts remain with the man’s family and friends during this extremely difficult time.

“We are carrying out a detailed and thorough investigation and we apologise for any inconvenience this has caused road users today.

“Whilst the incident happened in the early hours of the morning, this part of the city was still relatively busy due to its close proximity to student properties and city bars and nightclubs.

“We believe there was a number of key witnesses in the area that have yet to come forward.

“This includes a number of people who were with the victim shortly before his death. If you saw the incident or have any information including mobile phone or dash cam footage we urge you to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information can call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 56 of 13 December 2023 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.