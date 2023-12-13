Mother completes 157-mile walk in memory of her daughter

A mother who walked 157 miles from Wales to London to raise awareness of suicide prevention in memory of her daughter has said it was “such a journey”.

Emma Webb, mother to Brodie, who took her own life aged 16 in March 2020, walked for 18 days to raise money for charity and was surprised by the Prince of Wales during her challenge.

She told the PA news agency upon completing the journey: “I just hope that it has raised awareness and, you know, maybe prevent somebody from taking their own life or encourages somebody to open up a conversation about seeking support.”

In tribute to her daughter, who was a show jumper, Ms Webb walked with a life-size resin horse to pay homage to Brodie’s hobby.

The challenge began at the David Broome Event Centre in Chepstow, Wales, Brodie’s favourite showground, and ended at the Excel Centre in London Docklands in time for the International Horse Show.

Ms Webb attended the horse show annually with her daughter.

On her website, called “do it for brodie”, Ms Webb said the horse show was “a huge part of our lives and we loved attending each year as part of our family lead-up to Christmas celebrations”.

Emma Webb was walking more than 157 miles over 18 days from Wales to London to raise money for charity (Bradley Collyer/PA)

On deciding to undertake the challenge, Ms Webb told PA: “I thought about the journey and Miles (the model horse) came in later because I just thought, ‘what can I do to make a difference? What will make a big impact?’”

“He’s made a huge impact. People come up to him, they like stroking him.”

“It’s just been such a journey.”

On day 13 of her walk, called Leg on to London, Ms Webb had a surprise visit from the Prince of Wales who hugged her and showed support for her challenge.

In a video posted on Facebook, William walked slowly towards Ms Webb who can be heard screaming in shock.

So day 13…and this happened 🥰 How very, very kind and supportive ♥️ Keep watching for the biggest surprise ☺️ https://t.co/FQt6yLgl1z #legontolondon #suicideprevention pic.twitter.com/mBGlZXiPvL — Emma webb (@ThewebstermWebb) December 7, 2023

On Facebook she wrote: “So day 13… and this happened. How very, very kind and supportive. Keep watching for the biggest surprise.”

The video was widely shared across a number of social media platforms, including X, formerly Twitter, being seen by more than one million users.

Ms Webb’s challenge aimed to raise money for Riders Mind, a charity aiming to improve the mental wellbeing of equestrians, and Papyrus Prevention of Young Suicide.

She aimed to raise a total of £30,000 on JustGiving, but surpassed her target by more than £17,800.