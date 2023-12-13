Mother completes 157-mile walk in memory of her daughter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Mother completes 157-mile walk in memory of her daughter

By Press Association
Emma Webb arrives at the London International Horse Show at ExCel London (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Emma Webb arrives at the London International Horse Show at ExCel London (Bradley Collyer/PA)

A mother who walked 157 miles from Wales to London to raise awareness of suicide prevention in memory of her daughter has said it was “such a journey”.

Emma Webb, mother to Brodie, who took her own life aged 16 in March 2020, walked for 18 days to raise money for charity and was surprised by the Prince of Wales during her challenge.

She told the PA news agency upon completing the journey: “I just hope that it has raised awareness and, you know, maybe prevent somebody from taking their own life or encourages somebody to open up a conversation about seeking support.”

In tribute to her daughter, who was a show jumper, Ms Webb walked with a life-size resin horse to pay homage to Brodie’s hobby.

The challenge began at the David Broome Event Centre in Chepstow, Wales, Brodie’s favourite showground, and ended at the Excel Centre in London Docklands in time for the International Horse Show.

Ms Webb attended the horse show annually with her daughter.

On her website, called “do it for brodie”, Ms Webb said the horse show was “a huge part of our lives and we loved attending each year as part of our family lead-up to Christmas celebrations”.

London International Horse Show 2023 – Day 1 – ExCel London
Emma Webb was walking more than 157 miles over 18 days from Wales to London to raise money for charity (Bradley Collyer/PA)

On deciding to undertake the challenge, Ms Webb told PA: “I thought about the journey and Miles (the model horse) came in later because I just thought, ‘what can I do to make a difference? What will make a big impact?’”

“He’s made a huge impact. People come up to him, they like stroking him.”

“It’s just been such a journey.”

On day 13 of her walk, called Leg on to London, Ms Webb had a surprise visit from the Prince of Wales who hugged her and showed support for her challenge.

In a video posted on Facebook, William walked slowly towards Ms Webb who can be heard screaming in shock.