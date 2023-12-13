British Museum deputy director Jonathan Williams to leave after theft inquiry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
British Museum deputy director Jonathan Williams to leave after theft inquiry

By Press Association
The announcement comes a day after an independent review was published into the estimated 2,000 items from the British Museum collection (Yui Mok/PA)
The deputy director of the British Museum “will be leaving” after thefts at the institution, it has been announced.

Jonathan Williams had agreed to step back while head of the British Museum Hartwig Fischer resigned in the wake of a scandal over stolen artefacts in August that prompted a police investigation.

On Wednesday, a spokesperson for the British Museum confirmed: “Jonathan Williams will be leaving the museum.”

The announcement comes a day after an independent review was published into the estimated 2,000 items from the collection, worth millions of pounds, which were found to be missing, stolen or damaged.

Mr Williams’ departure will follow in the footsteps of former director Mr Fischer, who resigned stating that responsibility for the failure “must ultimately rest with the director”.

British Museum artefacts thefts
Sir Mark Jones outside the British Museum, London (Aaron Chown/PA)

The museum later appointed Sir Mark Jones as interim director.

The review published on Tuesday said the museum was alerted to suspicions of thefts in 2021 by academic and antiquities dealer Dr Ittai Gradel, but an initial investigation incorrectly concluded there was no basis to the claims.

Later that year, a spot check by internal audit revealed an item not in its proper location within the Greece and Rome strongroom, leading to a wider audit of the strongroom as well as the Greece and Rome jewellery and gem collection.

The audit, which began in April 2022, subsequently revealed further evidence of missing objects.

An unnamed member of staff has been sacked and the museum is taking legal action, while a police investigation is under way.

The review, led by Sir Nigel Boardman, Chief Constable Lucy D’Orsi and Deputy High Court Judge Ian Karet, said that of the 2,000 items, some 1,500 are missing or stolen. Around 350 items have had portions removed, such as gold mounts for gems.

Museum officials believe these portions are likely to be unrecoverable because they have probably been sold for scrap, the report adds.

Around 140 items have been damaged by tool marks.

Of the 1,500 missing or stolen items, 351 items have already been returned and more than 300 further items have been identified.

More than a third of the published recommendations are already under way or completed, the British Museum said, including a plan to complete the documentation and digitisation of the entire collection within the next five years.