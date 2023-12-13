Suspected key Kinahan gangster extradited to UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Suspected key Kinahan gangster extradited to UK

By Press Association
Liam Byrne was escorted back to the UK by a team of officers from the NCA’s Joint International Crime Centre on Tuesday and appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, when he was remanded into custody (NCA/PA)
A suspected senior Kinahan gangster has been extradited to the UK to stand trial for alleged firearms offences after a UK National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation.

Liam Byrne was escorted back to the UK by a team of officers from the NCA’s Joint International Crime Centre on Tuesday and appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, when he was remanded into custody.

Byrne, 42, from Dublin, was arrested in June while eating at a restaurant in the Alcudia area of Mallorca.

He had flown into Palma Airport from Dubai, UAE, on May 26.

The NCA’s intelligence-led probe was supported by Spanish police and officers from the Irish police service An Garda Siochana.

The agency obtained arrest warrants after messages on encrypted messaging service Encrochat allegedly indicated Byrne was potentially involved in the supply and acquisition of firearms.

Craig Turner, deputy director of investigations at the NCA, said: “The arrest and extradition of Liam Byrne highlights the NCA’s ongoing work to target the alleged criminal activities of the Kinahan organised crime group.

“He will now be remanded in custody until his next court appearance, which is scheduled for January 8 2024.”

Another suspected member of the crime gang, Jack Kavanagh, 23, from Tamworth, Staffordshire, who was arrested by Spanish police on May 30 at Malaga Airport, while travelling from Dubai to Turkey, remains in custody in Spain awaiting extradition.