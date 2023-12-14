Holocaust charity shut down after sanctioned trustee disqualified by watchdog

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Holocaust charity shut down after sanctioned trustee disqualified by watchdog

By Press Association
The Charity Commission has shut down the World Holocaust Forum after removing Russian trustee Viatcheslav Moshe Kantor following his sanctioning over the war in Ukraine (Alamy/UK)
A Holocaust education charity has been shut down after a Russian businessman trustee who was sanctioned by the UK Government over the Ukraine invasion was removed and disqualified.

The Charity Commission said the World Holocaust Forum Foundation has been dissolved following the removal of Viatcheslav Moshe Kantor as a trustee and member.

Dr Kantor had his assets frozen in early April 2022 as part of sanctions imposed by the UK Government over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The commission opened its inquiry shortly afterwards when Dr Kantor failed to resign as a trustee.

It accused him of failure to co-operate with the commission over his continued involvement in the charity, and concluded he was responsible for misconduct and/or mismanagement in the administration of the organisation.

Dr Kantor has been disqualified from holding office in a charity for life, the commission said.

The regulator added that the charity is no longer viable following Dr Kantor being sanctioned by the UK Government.

It has therefore been wound up, with an interim manager appointed to transfer funds to an unconnected registered charity with similar purposes, the commission said.

While it was dissolved and removed from the register of charities on August 4 this year, the Charity Commission has only just confirmed its winding-up after officially closing its inquiry.

Joshua Farbridge, head of compliance, visits and inspections, said: “The commission is clear that designated persons cannot legally act as trustees.

“By failing to step down, coupled with his failure to co-operate with the commission, Dr Kantor’s conduct fell below that which the commission expects of trustees.

“Where wrongdoing occurs in a charity, the commission will ensure that those responsible are held accountable for their actions or lack of.

“In Dr Kantor’s case this meant removal from office and a life-long disqualification from acting as a trustee for any other charity.

“Our inquiry concluded that, subsequent to Dr Kantor’s designation, the charity had no viable future and should be wound up.”

Meanwhile, the commission said its inquiries into two other charities he is associated with – the Kantor Foundation and Kantor Charitable Foundation – are continuing.

In April 2022 it was reported that the Kantor Charitable Foundation had donated £9 million to the King Edward VII’s Hospital in Marylebone – a private hospital used and supported by the royal family – and promised £3 million to The Prince’s Foundation, which is now known as The King’s Foundation.

Dr Kantor was made a life governor of the hospital, which named its Kantor Medical Centre after him.

It later removed his name from the wing following the UK Government sanction.