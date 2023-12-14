Scientists a step closer to finding out why some dogs are ‘gifted word learners’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Scientists a step closer to finding out why some dogs are ‘gifted word learners’

By Press Association
A group of uniquely gifted dogs have been found to know the names of multiple toys (Jacob King/PA)
A group of uniquely gifted dogs have been found to know the names of multiple toys (Jacob King/PA)

Some “gifted” dogs have a unique ability to learn the names of hundreds of different toys, and scientists believe they are a step closer to finding out why.

These very rare pooches are known as gifted word learners (GWL), with some showing a talent for spontaneously picking up names of up to 125 different objects.

The researchers said this is first time object label learning has been documented in a non-human species.

Professor Adam Miklosi, head of ethology at Eotvos Lorand University in Budapest, Hungary, said: “Because GWL dogs are so rare, until now there were only anecdotes about their background.

He added: “The relatively large sample of dogs documented in this study helps us to identify the common characteristics that are shared among these dogs and brings us one step closer in the quest of understanding their unique ability.”

The team first discovered this rare ability in some dogs in a previous study, where they found these animals could learn the names of objects – mostly dog toys – very quickly.

The researchers wanted to understand more about this unique trait so they launched a worldwide campaign to recruit more dogs.

After searching for five years, the team found 41 dogs from nine different countries, including the UK.

More than half (56%) of these canines were Border collies, the researchers said, with a few dogs from non-working breeds such as Pomeranian, Pekingese, Shih Tzu, Corgi, Poodle, and a few mixed breeds.

Dr Claudia Fugazza, a researcher at Eotvos Lorand University, said: “This was a citizen science project.

“When a dog owner told us they thought their dog knew toy names, we gave them instructions on how to self-test their dog and asked them to send us the video of the test.”

The owners were asked about their dog’s life experience, their own experience in raising and training dogs, and about the process by which the dog came to learn the names of their toys.

The researchers said a “vast majority” of owners taking part had no professional background in dog training.

They also said that the owners’ level of experience in handling and training dogs had no impact on and the dogs’ ability to select the correct toys when hearing the names.

Shany Dror, a PhD student at Eotvos Lorand University, said: “Surprisingly, most owners reported that they did not intentionally teach their dogs toy names, but rather that the dogs just seemed to spontaneously pick up the toy names during unstructured play sessions.”

She added: “In our previous studies, we have shown that GWL dogs learn new object names very fast.

“So, it is not surprising that when we conducted the test with the dogs, the average number of toys known by the dogs was 29, but when we published the results, more than 50% of the owners reported that their dogs had already acquired a vocabulary of over 100 toy names.”

This research, published in the journal Scientific Reports, is part of a project known as the Genius Dog Challenge and the scientists are urging owners who believe their dogs know multiple toy names to contact them via the project’s website, geniusdogchallenge.com