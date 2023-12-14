Watchdog probing treatment of bereaved families at fatal e-bike crash site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Watchdog probing treatment of bereaved families at fatal e-bike crash site

By Press Association
Floral tributes left to Kyrees Sullivan and Harvey Evans in Ely, Cardiff following their deaths (Rod Minchin/PA)
Floral tributes left to Kyrees Sullivan and Harvey Evans in Ely, Cardiff following their deaths (Rod Minchin/PA)

Complaints made by bereaved families about the treatment they received from officers after two teenagers died are being probed by the police watchdog.

Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and Harvey Evans, 15, died on the evening of May 22 when they crashed on an e-bike minutes after CCTV captured them being followed by a police van in Ely, Cardiff.

Tensions between local people and police at the scene led to a riot lasting several hours, during which time dozens of officers were injured, property was damaged and cars were set alight.

Cardiff road traffic collision
Tensions between locals and police at the scene led to a riot lasting several hours (Bronwen Weatherby/PA)

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), said it is now investigating complaints made about South Wales Police by the two teenagers’ families.

The watchdog said it will probe the force’s response and management of the collision scene, its treatment of the families at the crash site and police’s communication with the families following the two deaths.

The IOPC previously said the driver of the police van, an officer with South Wales Police, was told they were being criminally investigated for dangerous driving after previously being served with a gross misconduct notice.

Another officer, a passenger in the police van, was also previously served with a gross misconduct notice.

The watchdog said a decision over potential disciplinary proceedings and any referral to the Crown Prosecution Service will be made at the end of the probe.

IOPC director David Ford: “Our thoughts and sympathies remain with the families and friends of Kyrees and Harvey and everyone impacted by their untimely deaths.

“We are independently investigating several complaints raised by their families, which are mainly centred around their interactions with South Wales Police on the night of the incident and in the following days and weeks.

“This is in addition to our original investigation for which we have obtained and scrutinised a substantial volume of evidence and we continue to make good progress.

“Decisions regarding any disciplinary proceedings and any referral to the Crown Prosecution Service will be made upon the conclusion of our investigation.

“We are updating the boys’ families and South Wales Police regularly with our progress on both investigations.”