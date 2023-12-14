Meta’s Threads app expands into Europe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Meta’s Threads app expands into Europe

By Press Association
After launching in the US and UK to incredible success, Meta’s Threads app has been made available to EU countries (Yui Mok/PA)
After launching in the US and UK to incredible success, Meta’s Threads app has been made available to EU countries (Yui Mok/PA)

Threads, the Meta app designed to take on Elon Musk’s X, is now rolling out in European Union countries for the first time.

When the social media app first launched in July, it was only to a handful of countries including the US and the UK.

Linked to a user’s Instagram profile, the app enables users to share text updates and join in with public conversations in a similar way to users on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In a statement on the launch, Meta said it would now allow EU users to sign up to the app using their Instagram profile – if they had one – or to use the app without a profile, which would limit their ability to interact with posts.

“Since launching Threads in July, we’ve made significant improvements to the app, including a web experience, a Following Feed, the ability to edit a post, search with keywords, tag topics, and more,” Meta said.

“We’re excited to give more people the opportunity to follow and join the conversations they care about.

“Starting today, people in the EU can choose to create a Threads profile that is connected to their Instagram account – which means they get the same experience as everyone else around the world – or use Threads without a profile.

“People who use Threads without a profile can browse content on Threads, search for accounts, share content via link copying or platform sharing, and report Threads content, but can’t interact with content.”

Meta has not disclosed the reason for the app’s delayed arrival in the EU, but it is thought to have been in part linked to new sweeping European Union laws around data usage by big tech companies and to curb their market dominance.

In July, a Meta spokesperson told technology news outlet The Verge the delay was due to “upcoming regulatory uncertainty”, believed to be a reference to the EU’s Digital Markets Act, which came into force in August.

The option to now use Threads in the EU without a profile as an alternative to linking an Instagram profile to the app appears to be the tech giant’s solution to satisfy European regulators’ concerns around Threads’ close links to Instagram.

In a post to his own Threads feed on the rollout, Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg said: “Today we’re opening Threads to more countries in Europe. Welcome everyone.”