Labour figures gather for funeral of Glenys Kinnock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Labour figures gather for funeral of Glenys Kinnock

By Press Association
The coffin of Baroness Glenys Kinnock outside Golders Green Crematorium, in north London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The coffin of Baroness Glenys Kinnock outside Golders Green Crematorium, in north London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Labour figures from across the decades, including former prime ministers Sir Tony Blair and Gordon Brown, have gathered in north London for the funeral of Baroness Glenys Kinnock.

Her husband and former Labour leader Neil Kinnock arrived for the service in Golders Green with son and MP Stephen and daughter Rachel.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, as well as Alastair Campbell and Lord Mandelson, were among the mourners on Thursday.

Sir Tony Blair arrives for the funeral service of Baroness Glenys Kinnock
Sir Tony Blair arrives for the funeral service of Baroness Glenys Kinnock (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Ms Kinnock served as a minister in the last Labour government and also represented Wales in the European Parliament as an MEP.

The 79-year-old had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s six years ago.

Her death prompted tributes from figures across the Labour Party, as well as reflections on the key partnership she formed with husband Neil.

Rachel Kinnock, Lord Neil Kinnock and Stephen Kinnock, right, arrive for the service
Rachel Kinnock, Lord Neil Kinnock and Stephen Kinnock, right, arrive for the service (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

But she was also a politician in her own right, serving as an MEP for some 15 years before leaving Brussels in 2009 to take up a life peerage when then prime minister Mr Brown appointed her minister for Europe.

Her wicker casket was adorned with red roses, a symbol of Labour introduced by Mr Kinnock in the 1980s.

Mr Brown was among those who spoke at the funeral to pay tribute to her life and career, with Stephen and Rachel also addressing mourners.

Lord Peter Mandelson and Dame Margaret Hodge arrive for Baroness Glenys Kinnock's funeral
Lord Peter Mandelson and Dame Margaret Hodge arrive for Baroness Glenys Kinnock’s funeral (Stefan RousseauPA)

Mr Campbell, as well as former MEP and peer Michael Cashman, also spoke.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan, shadow ministers Yvette Cooper, Ed Miliband and Hilary Benn as well as peers and Labour veterans were also among those who paid their respects at the service.