Queen cuts cake with sword as she celebrates charity’s 25th birthday

By Press Association
Queen Camilla cuts a cake with a sword from the Lord-Lieutenant of the County and City of Bristol as she joins celebrations for the 25th anniversary of Emmaus Bristol (PA)
The Queen cut a cake celebrating the 25th anniversary of a “fantastic” homeless charity in style – with the aid of a sword.

Camilla deftly wielded the weapon leant by the Lord Lieutenant of Bristol as she marked the milestone of Emmaus Bristol, which works to provide accommodation and meaningful work for rough sleepers.

During her visit, the Queen, royal patron of Emmaus UK, got into the Christmas spirit by buying a donated festive plate in the charity’s shop and pulling a cracker with fellow patron Sir Terry Waite.

Royal visit to Bristol
Queen Camilla buys a plate from Xanne Carey during her visit to Emmaus Bristol (Ben Birchall/PA)

She quipped “not a very elegant slice” as she pulled the long sword through the Victoria sponge smothered in icing, adding “it’s not the easiest (to cut)”.

Peaches Golding, Lord Lieutenant of Bristol, took her sword back from the Queen and later revealed she had used it for the same purpose when celebrating her birthday on Wednesday.

Ms Golding, who is the monarch’s official representative in Bristol, said: “It’s the most enjoyable, greatest privilege serving the King, it’s just fabulous.”

She added with a laugh: “Of course I cut cakes, yesterday was my 70th birthday and I cut cakes with my sword.”

Since 2006 the Queen has been the figurehead of Emmaus UK, an international organisation founded in France in 1949 by Abbe Pierre, a Catholic priest, MP and former member of the French Resistance, who worked to provide homes for those living on the streets of Paris.

Royal visit to Bristol
Queen Camilla pulls a Christmas cracker with Emmaus UK patron Sir Terry Waite (Ben Birchall/PA)

Emmaus UK has 30 communities across the country where the homeless – known as “companions” – are provided with accommodation, support and offered work in a social enterprise which helps rebuild confidence and self-esteem.

Speaking to David Watkinson, 66, who spent almost four years as a companion after living rough in a tent, Camilla said about Emmaus “well it’s such a fantastic organisation”.