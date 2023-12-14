King visits High Court ahead of Harry’s hacking claim outcome

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
King visits High Court ahead of Harry’s hacking claim outcome

By Press Association
The King appeared in a courtroom during a visit to the Royal Courts of Justice (Hannah McKay/PA)
The King appeared in a courtroom during a visit to the Royal Courts of Justice (Hannah McKay/PA)

The King made a surprise appearance at the High Court a day before his son the Duke of Sussex is to discover the outcome of his hacking claim against a tabloid newspaper publisher.

Charles, while touring the Royal Courts of Justice in London on Thursday afternoon to celebrate the work of the judiciary, walked in on students who had just participated in a mock trial in a courtroom.

The King joked “I’m so sorry to interrupt” before chatting to the young people from Ashcroft Technology College in Putney, south-west London.

He was shown round the building by the Lady Chief Justice of England and Wales, Baroness Carr of Walton-on-the-Hill, who introduced him to members of the judiciary.

King visits Royal Courts of Justice – London
Charles surprised students during the visit (Hannah McKay/PA)

The King also viewed an exhibition on female judges and heard about the work of voluntary magistrates.

Addressing a reception of judges and magistrates in the building’s Painted Room, Charles said: “Maybe I’d be permitted just to thank you all enormously for the amount of effort you put into maintaining the system of justice in this country, which so many others seem to be envious of I discover when going around the world.

“I cannot thank you enough.”

His visit came a day before his youngest son Harry is due to find out the outcome of his unlawful information gathering claim against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) in a High Court ruling.

MGN phone hacking trial
Harry will discover the outcome of his unlawful information gathering claim (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The Duke of Sussex sued the publisher for damages, claiming journalists at its titles – the Daily and Sunday Mirror and Sunday People – were linked to methods including phone hacking, so-called “blagging” or gaining information by deception, and use of private investigators for unlawful activities.

Mr Justice Fancourt, the judge who oversaw a trial of the claims earlier this year, is expected to give his ruling at a hearing on Friday.

Harry faced eight hours of questioning over two days during a witness box appearance.

MGN largely contested the claims and denied that any newspaper articles complained of resulted from phone hacking, while contending that the vast majority did not arise from any other unlawful activity.

Harry is currently involved in five cases at the High Court.