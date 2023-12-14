Rugby greats Beaumont and McBride attend service of thanksgiving for Syd Millar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rugby greats Beaumont and McBride attend service of thanksgiving for Syd Millar

By Press Association
Nigel Carr, Trevor Ringland and Sir Bill Beaumont after the service of thanksgiving (Liam McBurney/PA)
Rugby greats Sir Bill Beaumont and Willie John McBride have attended a service of thanksgiving for Ireland and Lions prop Syd Millar.

Mourners at West Presbyterian Church in Ballymena were told that Millar remained a modest and devoted family man despite his success on the rugby pitch and as a coach and administrator.

The Ulster prop played 37 times for Ireland and featured in nine Lions Tests across three tours.

He then coached the Lions to a series win over the Springboks in 1974, and was manager of the tour to South Africa six years later.

Willie John McBride following a service of thanksgiving for Syd Millar (Liam McBurney/PA)

Millar was also chairman of the International Rugby Board (now World Rugby) from 2003 to 2007.

The death of the father of three at the age of 89 was announced at the weekend.

World Rugby chairman Sir Bill, former Ireland and Lions captain McBride, ex-Wales international Ieuan Evans and Irish internationals Willie Anderson and Nigel Carr were among the mourners at the service in Co Antrim.

Ian McIlrath, former president of the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU), told the service that no tribute would be adequate to pay tribute to Millar.

He said: “Most of you will be aware that he was indeed Dr Millar CBE, MBE, a recipient of the Legion d’Honneur, but to most of us he was just Syd.

“It is testament to him and his family that so many of you are gathered here this afternoon.

Former Ireland rugby international Willie Anderson (left) (Liam McBurney/PA)

“This was his church, one he was very fond of and attended regularly.

“What I do say will only be scratching the surface of what has been the most outstanding career when considering all aspects of the game – playing, coaching, administration – of any rugby person anywhere.”

He added: “There will never be another Syd. The mould from which Syd Millar was cast is no more.

“We are all the poorer for his passing and may he rest in peace.”

Rev Daniel Kane said Millar remained modest despite his success.

He said: “Lots has been made of the fact that Syd was one of the famous ’74 British and Irish Lions.

Ian McIlrath leaves the service of thanksgiving (Liam McBurney/PA)

“He never lost the run of himself, his feet were always firmly planted on the ground.

“That is apart from when he was in a rugby lineout.

“He was great at getting the best out of people, always looking out for those on the margins of life and concerned for the less well off.”

Millar’s son Jonathan told the service that the family felt a sense of peace knowing their father was reunited with his late wife Enid.

He said: “We lost mum in 2018 and since then dad adopted a smaller and slower lifestyle.

“They say in life you should never meet your heroes because they always disappoint.

“Dad was our hero and he never disappointed.”