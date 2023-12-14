Second arrest made in connection with 1984 murder of Anthony Littler

A second arrest has been made in connection with the 1984 murder of Anthony Littler in north London.

Mr Littler was found with head injuries in an alleyway known as The Causeway, near East Finchley Tube station at 12.15am on May 1 1984.

Mr Littler, an executive officer at Customs and Excise, was single and lived a short distance from the station.

Earlier this month, the Metropolitan Police launched an appeal for information surrounding his death, leading to the arrest of a 58-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

He has been bailed until January pending further enquiries.

On Wednesday, a 54-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder. He has also been bailed to a date in January.

Police believe Mr Littler was murdered in a random attack.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil John, who is leading the investigation, said: “These arrests come just days after our latest appeal, and I would like to thank everyone who has already come forward with information.

“However, we still need to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the events leading up to Anthony’s murder.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 020 8358 0100 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.