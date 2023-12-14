Body found in search following explosion at South Wales industrial estate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Body found in search following explosion at South Wales industrial estate

By Press Association
Emergency services at the scene on Severn Road, Treforest, in South Wales, after a major incident was declared. A body was found on Thursday (Matthew Cooper/PA)
Police have located a body at the scene of an explosion on an industrial estate in South Wales.

Emergency services were called to premises in Severn Road, Treforest Industrial Estate, Rhondda Cynon Taff, at 7pm on Wednesday following reports of an explosion and a fire.

A major incident was declared by emergency services, with the two-storey building described as “totally alight” and “at risk of collapse” by the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

Treforest incident
Emergency services at the scene on Severn Road, Treforest, in South Wales (Ben Birchall/PA)

Searches were carried out at the site during Thursday after a person was unaccounted for, leading to the discovery of the body.

There were no other reports of serious injuries, according to police.

A South Wales Police spokesman said: “Emergency services remain at the scene of a fire at a premises on Severn Road, Treforest Industrial Estate, Rhondda Cynon Taff.

“This follows reports of an explosion at a property shortly after 7pm last night.

“Following a search of the site officers have located a body.

“While identification has not yet been completed, specially trained officers are supporting the family of the missing individual.”

Detective Superintendent Richard Jones said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the missing person.

“Now that the fire has been brought under control, we will move to the investigative phase to find out what caused this explosion and subsequent fire.

“Roads are gradually being reopened although some roads and businesses in the area will still be affected.

“I want to thank local residents and businesses for their patience and understanding while this incident is being dealt with.”

The force spokesman added: “A joint investigation team from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and South Wales Police, in conjunction with the Health and Safety Executive are now on site to determine the cause of the fire.”