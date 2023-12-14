Henry Moore watercolour sells at auction for £25,000 after charity shop purchase

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Henry Moore watercolour sells at auction for £25,000 after charity shop purchase

By Press Association
A newly-discovered drawing by British sculptor and artist Henry Moore sold at auction for £25,000 (Forum Auctions/PA)
A newly-discovered drawing by British sculptor and artist Henry Moore sold at auction for £25,000 having been bought in a charity shop for a few pounds 20 years ago.

The drawing features four studies of a mother and child, a common theme in Moore’s work, who was one of the most important British sculptors of the 20th century.

The same sale saw a pen and ink drawing by Lucian Freud that had been torn to pieces by the artist and restored sell for £6,930 to a different private collector in the UK.

The woman who purchased Moore’s drawing at a charity shop thought it was just a print but when it was taken out of its frame during a routine valuation at Forum Auctions, Moore’s signature was found and another drawing was discovered on the reverse.

It was sent to the Henry Moore Foundation and after two years of research Four Studies for Seated Mother and Child was confirmed as being created by Moore.

The reverse side features a larger depiction of mother and child in muted hues of yellow and blue (Forum Auctions/PA)

The drawing was sold on Thursday at Forum Auctions to a private UK-based collector and will be featured in the Moore foundation’s upcoming catalogue on Moore’s portfolio.

The images on both sides were created in Moore’s trademark mixture of inks, watercolour and wax crayon between 1947 and 1949.

One side features four studies of a mother and child seated and the other shows a delicate, larger depiction of a single version of the image in muted hues of yellow and blue.

Commenting on the sale of the work, Eleanor Garthwaite, specialist at Forum Auctions, said: “We are delighted with the result of this newly-discovered drawing by one of the most important British artists of the 20th century.

“Works by Henry Moore are always highly sought-after and this was witnessed today by competitive bidding from around the world.”

Moore was born in 1898 in Castleford in Yorkshire and attended Leeds School of Art and the Royal College of Art in London.

By the 1930s he was one of the most important working sculptors in Europe but switched to drawing after his Hampstead home and studio was bombed at the outbreak of the Second World War.

A mother and child is one of Moore’s most recognisable motifs and his increased focus on the subject is notable during the war period.

The Lucian Freud work that sold on Thursday titled Still Life With Plant was created by the artist in the 1940s and was purchased for £90 by the current owner from the artist’s agent.

Freud later ripped up the drawing, but the fragments of the image were enclosed in an envelope and reconstructed by a conservator.