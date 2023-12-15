What the papers say – December 15 By Press Association December 15 2023, 4.09am Share What the papers say – December 15 Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/news/uk/6293657/what-the-papers-say-december-15/ Copy Link What the papers say – December 15 (Peter Byrne/PA) The Friday papers are led by the discovery of a missing boy who was found in France after six years. The Daily Mirror and Metro report Alex Batty, now 17, says he was “kidnapped” by his mother and taken to a Spanish commune. Friday's front page – 'TEEN ALEX TURNS UP IN FRANCE'https://t.co/cY8MqHHsPl pic.twitter.com/DSwcIrjl42— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) December 14, 2023 Tomorrow’s Paper Today 📰'KIDNAP ALEX WALKS FREE'🔴 Interpol search for Brit child ends in France #TomorrowsPaperToday pic.twitter.com/syV5QTDD2V— Metro (@MetroUK) December 14, 2023 Meanwhile, the Daily Mail asks: “Where’s Alex been for the last six years?” MAIL: Where’s Alex been for the last six years? #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/cXpes9yX2z— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) December 14, 2023 The Daily Express says missing mother Gaynor Lord made two phone calls to a friend on the day she disappeared. Front page: Mystery phone calls from missing Gaynor to friend #tomorrowspapertodayBritish boy found alive: https://t.co/ZQlzF97dtm pic.twitter.com/T69Phk9Tkk— Daily Express (@Daily_Express) December 14, 2023 Elsewhere, The Daily Telegraph reports German and Danish police disrupted a Hamas plot to kill Jews in Europe. The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:'Hamas plot to kill Jews in Europe foiled'#TomorrowsPapersTodaySign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/RRpVExrPxe— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) December 14, 2023 The story also features on the front page of The Guardian, alongside a report from the frontline in Ukraine. GUARDIAN: ‘We will stand until the end’ #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/taVtyLqNRm— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) December 14, 2023 Tobacco companies funded studies playing down the risks of vaping to children, according to The Times. TIMES: Pro-vaping campaign funded by Big Tobacco #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/keXoU2VZ95— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) December 14, 2023 The Independent says a ministerial row has broken out over the paper’s campaign to grant sanctuary to Afghan soldiers who served alongside British forces. INDEPENDENT: Ministers at war over our Afghan heroes campaign ##TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/qp4QAhu6bI— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) December 14, 2023 The i reports the Bank of England has warned interest rates may need to rise next year. I: Interest rates may have to rise next year, Bank warns #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/WarQhjNDNw— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) December 14, 2023 The Sun leads with TV presenters Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley being lined up to take over as This Morning hosts. On tomorrow's front page: Presenters Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley are set for big money deals as the new faces of This Morning. ITV bosses have chosen them to replace Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.https://t.co/caHpxkgUcohttps://t.co/caHpxkgUco pic.twitter.com/ihGcwCUVjS— The Sun (@TheSun) December 14, 2023 And the Daily Star says chemicals in sofas could affect your IQ. Friday's front page: Your sofa is making you thick!#TomorrowsPapersTodayhttps://t.co/02lo51M44K pic.twitter.com/Lie13hxAgZ— Daily Star (@dailystar) December 14, 2023