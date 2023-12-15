Body recovered in search for missing mother-of-three Gaynor Lord By Press Association December 15 2023, 12.34pm Share Body recovered in search for missing mother-of-three Gaynor Lord Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/news/uk/6294103/body-recovered-in-search-for-missing-mother-of-three-gaynor-lord/ Copy Link Police search teams pull a black bag from the River Wensum in Wensum Park, Norwich (Joe Giddens/PA) Specialist divers searching for missing mother-of-three Gaynor Lord have found a body in the River Wensum. Norfolk Police said although the body has not been formally identified, Ms Lord’s family have been informed. Two members of the dive team could be seen recovering the body from the river in Norwich on Friday morning after marking the area of water with an orange buoy.