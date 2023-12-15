Two people in hospital after jumping from windows to escape e-bike house fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two people in hospital after jumping from windows to escape e-bike house fire

By Press Association
A mother and son are in hospital after being forced to jump from windows to escape an e-bike battery fire in a house (London Fire Brigade/PA)
A mother and son are in hospital after being forced to jump from windows to escape an e-bike battery fire in a house.

Most of the three-storey home in Hackney, east London was destroyed by the blaze, London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

The mother was seriously injured after jumping from the second floor and her adult son, who leapt from the first floor, suffered an unspecified injury.

A house damaged by an e-bike fire
The interior of the house was largely destroyed (London Fire Brigade/PA)

They were forced to escape out of windows because the e-bike that had caught fire was at the bottom of a staircase leading to the ground floor, blocking their exit route.

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters responded to the blaze on King Edward’s Road, Hackney shortly after 3am on Thursday.

It took nearly two hours to bring the fire under control.

LFB assistant commissioner for fire safety Charlie Pugsley said: “This was a devastating fire that has destroyed a home and is a prime example of why the brigade has been running its #ChargeSafe awareness campaign.

“A mother and son who were inside the home when the fire occurred had no choice but to leap from windows because their escape route was blocked.

“If you own an e-bike or e-scooter, do not store or charge it on an escape route such as a hallway.

“If you can’t keep it outside, put it in a room where you can shut a door and contain a fire.”

Lithium battery fires can spread rapidly and produce a toxic vapour.

The Hackney blaze comes just days after a charging e-bike battery pack caught fire in the living room of a flat in Harringay, north London, which caused a teenager to suffer burns.

In London so far this year there have been 150 e-bike fires and 28 e-scooter fires, LFB said.

The combined total is 53% above the figure for the whole of last year and makes them “the capital’s fastest-growing fire trend”, according to the brigade.

Three people have died and around 60 people have been hurt in the fires this year.

LFB believes there is a lack of safety standards for e-bikes and e-scooters.

Assistant commissioner Pugsley said: “From our investigations, we know many of the fires we’ve attended have involved second-hand vehicles, the use of incorrect chargers, or the bike has been modified using parts bought online.

“If you’re thinking about buying one of these vehicles as a gift for a loved one for Christmas, please make sure you’re buying it, or parts for them – like batteries, conversion kits or chargers – from a reputable seller.

“If you receive one for Christmas, or you already own an e-bike or e-scooter, make sure you’re using the correct charger, you’re not overcharging, and that you don’t tamper with or modify the battery pack.

“Keep it well away from an escape route and store or charge the vehicle outside if possible.”

A recent survey for Electrical Safety First indicated that 52% of people planned to do the majority of their Christmas shopping for electronics via online marketplaces in an effort to cut costs.

The charity warned this could leave people at risk as “ruthless sellers” look to “cash in on Christmas at the expense of shoppers’ safety”.