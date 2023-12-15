Workers at airport popular with UK holidaymakers arrested over luggage thefts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Workers at airport popular with UK holidaymakers arrested over luggage thefts

By Press Association
Tenerife South Airport is a frequent destination for British holidaymakers (Alamy/PA)
Tenerife South Airport is a frequent destination for British holidaymakers (Alamy/PA)

Fourteen workers at an airport commonly used by UK holidaymakers have been arrested on suspicion of stealing items from luggage, Spanish police said.

Officers seized items, allegedly stolen, worth almost two million euros (£1.7 million) from the group of employees at Tenerife South airport on Spain’s Canary Islands.

A further 20 members of staff are being investigated.

The UK is Tenerife’s largest market for inbound tourism.

Some 2.3 million visits to the island were made by UK citizens last year, compared with 800,000 from mainland Spain, according to the Canary Islands authorities.

Tenerife South airport is served by airlines such as easyJet, Ryanair and British Airways.

National police force Guardia Civil launched an investigation after a spike in passenger complaints about items missing from their luggage.

It said the thefts happened after baggage was placed in the hold of planes.

Airport workers forced open suitcases, took out valuables and shut them, leaving no sign of tampering.

Screens designed to stop luggage moving during flights were positioned to hide their actions.

Workers removed stolen items from the airport using hidden compartments inside clothing and equipment, police said.

In one example, a ring was concealed inside ear defenders.

Authorities seized 29 luxury watches, 120 items of jewellery, 22 high-end mobile phones and 13,000 euros (£11,000) in cash.

Police believe the suspects sold many other items online and in local shops.