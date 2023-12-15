Three men jailed for life after footballer murdered in rival gangs feud

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Three men jailed for life after footballer murdered in rival gangs feud

By Press Association
Taylor Cox died after being shot in the head in an alleyway in Hornsey, north London in 2021 (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Three men have been jailed for life for the murder of a young footballer who was fatally shot in the head during a long-standing gang feud.

Taylor Cox, 19, died in hospital after suffering an unsurvivable injury when he was shot in an alleyway in Hornsey, north London, on June 8 2021.

The killing happened amid a violent feud between rival street gangs, the Old Bailey was told.

Robel Michael, 22, who along with Jaden McGibbon, 22 and Sichem Mangituka-Mpelo, 22, was found guilty of murdering Taylor Cox (Met Police/PA)

Mr Cox, who had been stabbed in the past, was a member of the A Team gang associated with the N19 London postcode, the court was told.

The three killers were linked to a rival NOL gang which was involved with drug dealing.

The court heard they found out Mr Cox and a friend were on a “ride-out” on their turf, prompting them to set out with at least one gun.

During the shooting, at least four .32 calibre bullets were fired from the same gun, likely to be a revolver, which was never found.

Following a retrial at the Old Bailey, Robel Michael, 22, of Islington, Jaden McGibbon, 22, of Crouch End, and Sichem Mangituka-Mpelo, 22, from Holloway, were found guilty of his murder.

Jaden McGibbon, 22, was found guilty of murder (Met Police/PA)

Jailing the men for life on Friday, Judge Rebecca Trowler KC set a minimum term of 27 years for Michael and 26 years for McGibbon and Mangituka-Mpelo.

McGibbon’s then-girlfriend Dunila Idrissi Oukili, 21, from Camden, was found guilty of perverting the course of justice and jailed for two years.

She had rented a flat for McGibbon to lay low in, bought a new telephone Sim card and arranged transport and a change of hairstyle for him.

Two misfired cartridges and cases had also been recovered from her handbag four days after the incident.

Members of Mr Cox’s family, who sat through two trials, returned to the Old Bailey to see the defendants sent down.

A statement from Kerri Cox described her son as a “kind, happy and loving child” who was close to his two siblings.

She said he had “dreamt of becoming a footballer”, having played for Finchley Revolution Football Club before being signed to Borehamwood Football Club at the age of 16.

At the time of his death, he was studying to be a mechanic at college in St Albans, she said.

Sichem Mangituka-Mpelo, 22, was found guilty of murder (Met Police/PA)

Ms Cox said: “Taylor was always very thoughtful and put others before himself. If he had spare pocket money he would share it with his little sister.

“On June 8, Taylor was playing computer games at home. Little did we know when he left home he would never come back.

“Taylor was shot in the head and as soon as I heard I went to the hospital to be at Taylor’s bedside.

“I had to go through the traumatic experience of having to identify Taylor as no one was sure it was him.

“The loss of a child in these circumstances is the hardest thing – there are no words to describe the pain and loss I feel every day.

“His life was taken too soon for no reason.”

She added: “We miss him dearly. It’s broken all our hearts.”

On the fate of the three men who killed her son, Ms Cox added: “Whatever sentence they get will never be enough. They will still be able to speak to their family on the phone whereas we will never get to speak to Taylor again.”

Mitigating for McGibbon, Nicholas Corsellis KC said the case should serve as a “warning” to young men against becoming involved with gangs.

He said the shooting was “an eruption of violence stemming from gang culture”.

Sentencing, Judge Trowler said: “Taylor’s death has taken a heavy toll on his family in different ways.

“There is no punishment that can bring Taylor back or undo the irreperable damage caused by his murder.”

“I can recognise the family’s dignity and courage that they sat through two trials and the strength they have shown.”