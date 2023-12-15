Largest ever seizure of suspected cocaine made in Northern Ireland

Police in Northern Ireland believe they have made their largest ever seizure of cocaine.

The haul of drugs, suspected to be cocaine with an estimated street value of £10 million, was seized by police on routine patrol in the Jonesborough area of south Co Armagh on Monday.

The drugs were found concealed within boxes containing frozen meat products in a lorry.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of a number of driving-related offences. He has since been released on police bail.

Newry, Mourne and Down District Commander Superintendent Norman Haslett said it was the largest seizure of suspected cocaine in Northern Ireland by the PSNI.

He said the sophistication of how they were concealed indicates the “scale of criminality involved”.

“Slieve Gullion Neighbourhood Policing Team officers, whilst on routine patrol in the Jonesborough area of South Armagh on Monday evening had reason to stop a suspicious lorry,” he said.

“A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed a large quantity of suspected cocaine concealed within boxes containing frozen meat products, worth an estimated street value of £10 million.

“A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of a number of driving-related offences.

“He has since been released on police bail to allow for further inquiries as the investigation continues.

“This is the largest seizure of suspected cocaine in Northern Ireland by the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

Newry, Mourne & Down District Commander Superintendent Norman Haslett (left) and Detective Chief Superintendent Andy Hill with a quantity of suspected cocaine seized in Co Armagh on Monday night (Rebecca Black/PA)

“The sophistication of the concealment method and sheer quantity of the drugs gives an indication of the scale of criminality involved.”

He praised “an example of effective community based Neighbourhood policing at its best”.

“As District Commander I am incredibly proud of my team who have removed a very significant amount of illegal and harmful drugs from our streets,” he added.

Organised Crime Branch has now commenced a robust investigation.

Detective Chief Superintendent Andy Hill said they are appealing for information about a maroon-coloured Iveco Eurocargo lorry with the registration number LK08 LHO travelling within the South Armagh area, particularly in the wider Jonesborough and Keady areas.

“Please review any dash-cam or CCTV footage that you think you may have of this vehicle – this information could help our investigation greatly,” he said.

They were speaking to media at Grosvenor PSNI stations in Belfast (Rebecca Black/PA)

“The Police Service, under Operation Dealbreaker, is actively committed to removing drugs from our streets, and we will continue to proactively investigate and carry out searches to disrupt this activity, and those involved in the drugs trade.

“We will robustly investigate this seizure and enquiries are ongoing to identify those involved in facilitating and organising this importation.”

He added: “The Police Service is seizing more drugs and arresting more people for drugs offences, with a 10% increase on both arrests and seizures across the Police Service in the last year.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to appeal to anyone with any information about suspected drug dealing in their area to call the non-emergency number 101. Alternatively, information can also be given anonymously to the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”