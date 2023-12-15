Tributes paid to ‘whirlwind of a woman’ who died in blast at industrial estate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tributes paid to ‘whirlwind of a woman’ who died in blast at industrial estate

By Press Association
Danielle Evans was described as a magnet who pulled people together (South Wales Police/PA)
Tributes have been paid to a business owner who died in an explosion and fire at an industrial estate in south Wales.

Danielle Evans, 40, was described as a “whirlwind of a woman” by her family, who said she would be deeply missed.

Emergency services were called to a two-storey building on Severn Road, Treforest Industrial Estate, Rhondda Cynon Taf, at 7pm on Wednesday.

A major incident was declared as the building named Rizla House – which also houses other businesses including a gym and towel company – was described as at risk of collapse by South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

Mrs Evans had founded a testing laboratory, specialising in the microbial testing of food, in 2009. The company, Celtic Food Laboratories, is based at Rizla House.

Investigation continue at the site of the explosion (Claire Hayhurst/PA)
Searches were carried out at the site, leading to the discovery of Mrs Evans’s body on Thursday. There were no other reports of serious injuries.

Flowers were left at the police cordon on Friday, as firefighters continued working around the building.

In a statement released through South Wales Police, Mrs Evans’s family described her as a “magnet” who pulled people together.

They said: “Dan was a whirlwind of a woman. She leaves a gaping hole in her family and friends’ hearts, which will never be replaced.

“She was an intelligent, caring and beautiful soul. She started her own successful laboratory business – Celtic Food Labs.

“Poured her heart and soul into it, but the most important things to her were her husband, family, dogs and friends.

“She was a fiercely loyal and loving wife. The best friend anyone could hope for. She met strangers and friends with the same positive, infectious and loving energy.

“She pulled you into her orbit like nobody you will ever meet or will again. A magnet that pulled us all together.”

The family said Mrs Evans was passionate about science, camping, partying with friends and having quality time with her family.

They described her as an amazing aunt who “cherished every second with her nieces”.

The incident happened at 7pm on Wednesday night (Claire Hayhurst/PA)
Their statement continued: “She came from a loving family and was so close to her mum, dad, brother, aunties and uncles, her love was boundless.

“She touched so many lives. She will be so sorely missed, but my word do we all have some amazing memories that we made and cherish.”

The family thanked members of the emergency services who attended the incident and were involved with it, describing their efforts as “professional and heroic”.

Earlier on Friday, South Wales Police confirmed an investigation was under way with the Health and Safety Executive and the fire service to “determine the cause of the fire”.

The force appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident, or with footage from the area at the time of the explosion, to come forward.

Detective Superintendent Richard Jones said: “Our thoughts remain with Danielle’s family, friends and work colleagues at what is a very difficult time for them.

“Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the cause of the incident, and these inquiries are being carried out in partnership with relevant agencies.

“The patience and understanding of the businesses in Treforest Industrial Estate and local residents is very much appreciated whilst this work remains ongoing.”

Anyone with footage is asked to use the link https://mipp.police.uk/operation/62SWP23B79-PO1.

Those with information aside from footage should contact South Wales Police, quoting reference number 2300423352.