Piers Morgan criticises Harry, claiming he wants to ‘destroy’ the monarchy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Piers Morgan criticises Harry, claiming he wants to ‘destroy’ the monarchy

By Press Association
Former Mirror editor Piers Morgan speaks to the media at his home in west London, after a High Court judge ruled that there was “extensive” phone hacking by Mirror Group Newspapers from 2006 to 2011, “even to some extent” during the Leveson Inquiry into media standards. The Duke of Sussex was awarded �140,600 after bringing a phone hacking claim against MGN, one of a number of high-profile figures who brought claims against the newspaper publisher over alleged unlawful information gathering at its titles. Picture date: Friday December 15, 2023.
Former Mirror editor Piers Morgan speaks to the media at his home in west London, after a High Court judge ruled that there was “extensive” phone hacking by Mirror Group Newspapers from 2006 to 2011, “even to some extent” during the Leveson Inquiry into media standards. The Duke of Sussex was awarded �140,600 after bringing a phone hacking claim against MGN, one of a number of high-profile figures who brought claims against the newspaper publisher over alleged unlawful information gathering at its titles. Picture date: Friday December 15, 2023.

The Duke of Sussex was accused of wanting to “destroy the British monarchy” by former tabloid editor Piers Morgan in his latest verbal salvo against Harry.

Mr Morgan and the Sussexes have traded comments since Meghan and Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, when the couple accused a royal of raising “concerns” about their son’s skin colour and the duchess spoke about her mental health issues.

In 2021, the broadcaster made headlines after leaving Good Morning Britain following an on-air clash with weather presenter Alex Beresford.

Sovereign Grant account
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Matt Dunham/PA)

Mr Morgan’s colleague criticised him for “continuing to trash” Meghan the day after the ex-tabloid editor said he “didn’t believe a word” the duchess told Winfrey.

Before his departure, the duchess made a formal complaint to ITV bosses about the presenter whose comments sparked more than 50,000 complaints to Ofcom.

The latest clash has followed Harry’s partial victory in a High Court phone-hacking claim, when a judge ruled his phone was probably hacked “to a modest extent” by the publisher Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN).

Mr Morgan said he had “zero knowledge” of an article about the duke published during his time as editor of the Daily Mirror, which may have involved unlawful information gathering.

In his judgment, Mr Justice Fancourt concluded “there can be no doubt” that editors of MGN’s titles knew about voicemail interception, but did not tell the company’s board or chief executive about it.

MGN phone hacking trial
Former Daily Mirror editor Piers Morgan delivering his statement (Yui Mok/PA)

Harry said in a statement, read by his lawyer David Sherborne: “The court had found that the Mirror Group’s principle board directors, their legal department, senior executives, and editors such as Piers Morgan, clearly knew about or were involved in these illegal activities.

“Between them they even went as far as lying under oath to Parliament during the Leveson Inquiry, to the stock exchange, and to us all ever since.

“The journey to justice can be a slow and painful one, and since bringing my claim almost five years ago, defamatory stories and intimidating tactics have been deployed against me at my family’s expense.

“And so, as I too have learned through this process, patience is in fact a virtue especially in the face of vendetta journalism.”

Mr Morgan hit back in his own statement, delivered on the doorstep of his home, saying he “never hacked a phone or told anyone else to hack a phone”, after the High Court judge accepted evidence that he knew journalists were involved in the practice.

He went on to say about Harry: “He talked today about the appalling behaviour of the press but this is a guy who’s repeatedly trashed his family in public for hundreds of millions of dollars, even as two of its most senior and respected members were dying – his grandparents.”

The broadcaster added: “He also says he’s on a mission to reform the media, when it’s become clear his real mission, along with his wife, is to destroy the British monarchy.”