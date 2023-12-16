What the papers say – December 16

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

What the papers say – December 16

By Press Association
What the papers say – December 16 (Peter Byrne/PA)
What the papers say – December 16 (Peter Byrne/PA)

A development in the case of missing woman Gaynor Lord leads the papers on Saturday.

The Daily Express leads with a story on the missing mum, with police locating the 55-year-old Norwich woman’s body in the River Wensum.

The Sun and Metro splash with missing British boy Alex Batty, found alive after vanishing six years ago while on holiday abroad at age 11.

The Guardian and The Independent report on the Duke of Sussex’s legal victory against the Daily Mirror and its former editor Piers Morgan, who claims he had no knowledge of his staff hacking royal phones.

The Daily Mirror splashes with the BBC as the national broadcaster halts production on A Question Of Sport after 50 years on air.

The Daily Telegraph leads with a story on Mayor of London Sadiq Khan,  writing he has “no place”  to interfere in the media group’s sale to a foreign investor from the United Arab Emirates.

The i claims a period of prolonged “mortgage misery” is coming for Britons due to high interest rates.

A story on healthcare system waiting lists tops The Times, as new data reveals people are forced into paying for private doctors as NHS wait times continue to rise.

The Financial Times says the West is attempting to end the conflict in Ukraine by freezing Moscow’s assets at the Central Bank of the Russian Federation.

The Daily Mail reports on the cost-of-living crisis, detailing the best sales for those who may struggle this holiday season due to an uptick in expenses in 2023.

And the Daily Star says some experts claim the potato should not be considered a vegetable after new data on the plant was uncovered, calling its place in the UK diet into question.