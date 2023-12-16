Man dies and two injured after being hit by van in Derbyshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man dies and two injured after being hit by van in Derbyshire

By Press Association

A man has died and two people were taken to hospital after being hit by a van in a Derbyshire town, police have said.

Derbyshire Constabulary said emergency services were called to the Market Place in Ilkeston just before 2.10am on Saturday.

One man died at the scene and the injuries of the two people taken to hospital are not thought to be serious.

A man, believed to be the van’s driver, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in police custody.

The incident is not believed to be terrorism-related and no-one else is wanted in connection with it, police added.

Market Place will continue to be closed “for some time”, they said.

Erewash MP Maggie Throup, who represents the town, said on social media: “Residents will be waking up to news of a serious incident that has occurred in the vicinity of Ilkeston Market Place overnight.

“There is currently a police cordon in place around a large part of the town centre whilst an investigation takes place and Erewash Borough Council have confirmed that the usual Saturday market has been cancelled.

“This is an upsetting situation and I would urge against speculating online as to what has happened.

“I am already in contact with the police and will receive a situation briefing later today.

“My thoughts and prayers are with those who have been affected.”

Police can be contacted on 101, on their website or on Facebook or Twitter/X quoting reference number 23*771155 with information including dashcam, CCTV or phone footage.