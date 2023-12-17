First church blessings for same-sex couples hailed as ‘quite a moment’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First church blessings for same-sex couples hailed as ‘quite a moment’

By Press Association
The first blessings for same-sex couples can take place in Church of England services from today (Alamy/PA)
The first use of prayers of blessing for same-sex couples in Church of England services will be “quite a moment”, a campaigner has said.

Known as prayers of love and faith, the blessings can be used as part of regular services from Sunday, after they were approved by the House of Bishops just days earlier.

But the issue has divided church members, being welcomed as progress by some, others believing they go too far and some still feeling the real change needed is marriage recognition.

In February, the church’s General Synod – otherwise known as its Parliament – voted in favour of offering blessings to same-sex couples in civil partnerships and marriages, following a marathon near-eight-hour debate across two days.

On Tuesday, the House of Bishops met online to confirm its earlier decision to commend the prayers for use in regular public worship such as Sunday Eucharist or Evensong, agreeing this should take effect from this weekend.

The motion was passed by 24 votes to 11, with three abstentions.

There has been no legislative change in the church and the decision for clergy to offer blessings is a voluntary one.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, has previously said he “joyfully” welcomed the blessings proposals but added that he will not personally carry them out due to his “pastoral responsibility for the whole communion”.

Reverend Nigel Pietroni, chair of the Campaign for Equal Marriage in the Church of England, told the PA news agency it is a “small step” but welcomed it as progress nonetheless.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby (Yui Mok/PA)
He said: “Until this moment same-sex couples have not officially been able to be prayed with, though they have undoubtedly been prayed for, but they’ve never been officially recognised.

“So this really is a moment for the first time that same-sex couples will be able to be prayed for legitimately within a church setting –  and that is quite a moment.”

He added that he and his husband will not avail of the prayers because he said he feels his marriage is already blessed, adding that they are “waiting for the moment when same-sex marriages are fully welcomed by the church”.

Reverend Dr David Monteith, the dean of Canterbury Cathedral, is “personally pleased” at the use of the prayers, a spokesman said, adding: “This is something which up to now was not available to him and his male civil-partner.”

But he acknowledged that there are “many different heart-felt positions held about whether this is a good or bad development” within the church.

The Bishop of Ebbsfleet, Reverend Dr Rob Munro, greeted the news with “great sorrow”.

In a statement issued on the day of their approval, he advised against use of the prayers, saying: “My strong recommendation is that you not only do not use the prayers, but also consider carefully how you will respond to those who choose to do so.”

Discussions are continuing within the church on separate proposals for the formal authorisation under canon law of special standalone services for same-sex couples.

It had been thought approval for these might not come for well over a year, but a November vote was narrowly passed with an amendment for some special services to go ahead sooner, temporarily, under separate legislation.