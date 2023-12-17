Queen shows ‘relief’ after coronation, new documentary reveals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Queen shows ‘relief’ after coronation, new documentary reveals

By Press Association
King Charles III and Queen Camilla on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the coronation (Leon Neal/PA)
King Charles III and Queen Camilla on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the coronation (Leon Neal/PA)

The Queen raised a laugh from family and friends when she showed her “relief” after returning to Buckingham Palace following the King’s coronation.

Camilla was filmed blowing out her cheeks by a BBC documentary crew after arriving with Charles to a rapturous welcome from members of the royal household, who applaud and cheered following their crowning at Westminster Abbey.

The Princess Royal, interviewed for Charles III: The Coronation Year, said: “Well ask any actor who comes off stage having done a performance they’ve really put a lot into – it’s that kind of relief.

King Charles III coronation
The King and Queen travel in the Gold State Coach to Buckingham Palace after the coronation (David Rose/The Telegraph)

In a clip released ahead of the Boxing Day screening of the documentary, the assembled staff also gave the King and his consort dressed in their full regalia three cheers – after earlier being given a quick coaching lesson by Vice-Admiral Sir Tony Johnstone Burt, Master of the Household.

Sir Tony told the staff: “What we’ll do at an appropriate moment, we’ll give them three cheers. And what I always do in the Navy, is to throw my hand up on the right hand side (and say) three cheers for the King and the Queen.”

Annabel Elliot, the Queen’s younger sister, had the formal role of Lady in Attendance during the coronation, and told the documentary: “Getting back to Buckingham Palace, what a relief.

Camilla and Charles dressed in full regalia arrive back at Buckingham Palace after the coronation (BBC/Oxford Film and Television)

“It’s done and it’s been brilliant. It was sort of ‘phew’, almost take your shoes off (moment).”

After the royal couple were cheered by the household, Camilla puffed out her cheeks as she approached a group of family and friends, which included her son Tom Parker Bowles and nephew Ben Elliot, and they also clapped and cheered the Prince and Princess of Wales when they arrived.

Kate and the Duke of Edinburgh were shown in the footage greeting the King and Queen with kisses.

King Charles III coronation
Members of the military prepare to give the royal salute to the King and Queen in the gardens of Buckingham Palace (Peter Byrne/PA)

The final moment was a thunderous three cheers as the King took the royal salute in the Buckingham Palace garden from around 4,000 troops.

Charles III: The Coronation Year will be screened on December 26 at 6.50pm on BBC One and iPlayer.