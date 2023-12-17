What the papers say – December 17

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What the papers say – December 17

By Press Association
Sunday’s newspaper front pages are filled with a range of stories, including the return of missing teenager Alex Batty, politics and more violence in Gaza.

The Daily Mirror focuses on Alex Batty, who is back in the UK after his disappearance six years ago at the age of 11.

The Sunday People also covers his return to Manchester and says he may have been found up to half a year earlier but for a mix-up between French and British officials.

The Mail on Sunday splashes on immigration as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at a conference in Italy, where he claimed illegal immigrants will trigger the collapse of “our very systems of government” unless something is done to stop them.

The Sunday Telegraph concentrates on the PM’s claims migration will be used by hostile states to destabilise Western nations without a revamp to asylum conventions.

The Observer says Mr Sunak’s January pledge for the NHS is behind schedule with the waiting  times and bed availability growing even worse.

Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron has written in The Sunday Times that the UK wants a “sustainable” peace in Gaza as the Israeli Defence Force continues to ignore calls for a ceasefire from the United Nations.

The Sunday Express says England rugby league stars Kevin Sinfield and Rob Burrow will be honoured by King Charles for their efforts to help people living with motor neurone disease.

The Daily Star on Sunday reveals certain family members may disappear to on December 25.