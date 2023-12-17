Five people fighting for life after car crash in Leicestershire village

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Five people fighting for life after car crash in Leicestershire village

By Press Association
Five people have been left with life-threatening injuries after a road crash in Leicestershire, police said (Peter Byrne/PA)
Five people have been left with life-threatening injuries after a road crash in Leicestershire, police said (Peter Byrne/PA)

Five people are fighting for life in hospital following a car crash in a Leicestershire village, police have said.

The collision involving a white Citroen C3 and a black Mercedes CLK took place on Rugby Road in Cotesbach at 8.30pm on Friday.

The five people in the Citroen, aged 18 to 34, are all in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A man and a woman in her 60s, both of whom were in the Mercedes, are in hospital with injuries that could prove life-changing.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and anyone with dash cam footage to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Ed Des-Chanelle, of Leicestershire Police, said: “This is an extremely sad incident that has resulted in seven people sustaining serious injuries.

“We are currently investigating the incident and are working to establish how the collision has occurred, and the movements of both vehicles leading up to it.

“If you were travelling in the area of Rugby Road around 8.30pm and you saw either car beforehand or the collision itself, please come forward.

“We are also urging anyone who was in the Cotesbach area at the time to check their dash cam in case they have captured anything that could be useful for the investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force online or on 101 quoting reference 23*771092.