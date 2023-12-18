Two men rushed to hospital as explosion razes Blackburn house

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Two men rushed to hospital as explosion razes Blackburn house

By Press Association
Two men were taken to hospital for treatment after a house collapsed in Blackburn (Yui Mok/PA)
Two men were taken to hospital for treatment after a house collapsed in Blackburn (Yui Mok/PA)

Two people were taken to hospital and nearby properties have been evacuated after a gas explosion at a property in Blackburn, officials said.

Emergency services were alerted to a building collapse on London Road just before 8pm on Sunday after an issue with gas at the property triggered an explosion.

The detonation was large enough to see a terrace home crumble, with the walls and roof of the house coming down around a man.

Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council said he was taken to Royal Preston Hospital to receive treatment for injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

The council also said a second man was taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital with minor injuries.

Lancashire Police said nearby homes had been evacuated and urged people to avoid the area while investigations continue.

The force said: “We were called at shortly before 8pm this evening to a report of a house collapse at an address on London Road and emergency services including police, fire and ambulance were quickly on the scene.

“One man was rescued from the property by firefighters and taken to hospital by ambulance. His injuries are not at this time thought to be life threatening.

“A number of nearby properties were evacuated, and a rest centre set up at the Noorani Education Centre on Hartley Street and we are really grateful to them for their support.

“We would ask people to avoid the area if they can.”

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said crews were dispatched from Blackburn and Hyndburn stations, as well as the Chorley Urban Search and Rescue Team.

The local council said 50 people had been evacuated as a precaution, but stressed there was no ongoing risk from either gas or the building collapse.

Councillor Phil Riley, leader of Blackburn with Darwen Council, said: “The gas explosion must have been really frightening for everybody involved.

“I’m really sorry one family has lost their home and eight other families needed to be evacuated. I hope the man who was inside at the time makes a speedy recovery.”

He continued: “The Council has been working closely with all the other public services to respond to the explosion.

“I know that people in the community pulled together to make sure the 50 people who needed to leave their homes had a safe place to go last night which has helped tremendously. There will be welfare officers meeting with them to make sure they are supported.”