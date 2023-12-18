What the papers say – December 18

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What the papers say – December 18

What the papers say – December 18 (Peter Byrne/PA)
The papers on Monday span Baroness Michelle Mone’s PPE scandal and the conflict between Israel and Gaza.

Metro, the i and The Guardian all lead with Lady Mone, who sat down with the BBC to confess she had lied about her links to PPE firm Medpro, which profited £60 million during the Covid-19 crisis. She believes, however, she has “no case to answer” for as lying is “not a crime”.

Meanwhile, The Independent dubs Lady Mone’s explanation as the “worst PR comeback since Prince Andrew”.

The Daily Telegraph places its focus on the Middle East, with former defence secretary Ben Wallace’s warning to Israel against continuing its brutal and indiscriminate killing of Palestinians, adding that if the “rage continues” it will radicalise a new generation of Muslims for years to come.

Defence secretary Grant Schapps leads the Daily Express, with the paper running on his claims the UK must lead an “international conversation” on reforming global asylum regulations in order to thwart people smugglers.

The Daily Mail splashes on veteran Tory MP Esther McVey, the Government’s “minister for common sense”, as the Tories continue their war on “wokery” in the public sector.

The Times leads with a piece on the 3,000 admissions to hospital across the UK that are linked to obesity.

Nigel Farage appears on the front page of The Sun, with the paper describing the former Ukip leader as “stunned” after the parents of his daughter’s boyfriend were arrested during a drug raid.

The Financial Times runs with a piece on Ukraine’s economic recovery, with International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva revealing the besieged nation is in need of extra aid from its allies.

The Daily Mirror splashes with a story on a British company that boasts it “is pleased to be able to offer moose and trophy reindeer hunting in the North Eastern part of Norway”, with the trips set to take place late in the summer.

Lastly, the Daily Star uses its Monday front to look ahead to Christmas in seven days, with the paper stating that a lie-in could save our lives this holiday season, as per medical experts.