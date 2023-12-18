What the papers say – December 18

The papers on Monday span Baroness Michelle Mone’s PPE scandal and the conflict between Israel and Gaza.

Metro, the i and The Guardian all lead with Lady Mone, who sat down with the BBC to confess she had lied about her links to PPE firm Medpro, which profited £60 million during the Covid-19 crisis. She believes, however, she has “no case to answer” for as lying is “not a crime”.

Monday's i – " 'I lied about Covid deal but have done nothing wrong' "

Monday's GUARDIAN: "Mone admits lying to media over links to firm in PPE deals scandal"

Meanwhile, The Independent dubs Lady Mone’s explanation as the “worst PR comeback since Prince Andrew”.

The worst PR comeback since Prince Andrew – Michelle Mone

The Daily Telegraph places its focus on the Middle East, with former defence secretary Ben Wallace’s warning to Israel against continuing its brutal and indiscriminate killing of Palestinians, adding that if the “rage continues” it will radicalise a new generation of Muslims for years to come.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Israel risks breaking law with its 'killing rage', says Wallace'

Defence secretary Grant Schapps leads the Daily Express, with the paper running on his claims the UK must lead an “international conversation” on reforming global asylum regulations in order to thwart people smugglers.

The Daily Mail splashes on veteran Tory MP Esther McVey, the Government’s “minister for common sense”, as the Tories continue their war on “wokery” in the public sector.

While the Tories continue their war on wages

The Times leads with a piece on the 3,000 admissions to hospital across the UK that are linked to obesity.

Nigel Farage appears on the front page of The Sun, with the paper describing the former Ukip leader as “stunned” after the parents of his daughter’s boyfriend were arrested during a drug raid.

On tomorrow's front page: Nigel Farage stunned after parents of daughter's long-term boyfriend arrested in drugs raid and face 10 years in jail

The Financial Times runs with a piece on Ukraine’s economic recovery, with International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva revealing the besieged nation is in need of extra aid from its allies.

Monday's FINANCIAL Times: "IMF warns Ukraine economy in peril if allies do not speed up extra funding"

The Daily Mirror splashes with a story on a British company that boasts it “is pleased to be able to offer moose and trophy reindeer hunting in the North Eastern part of Norway”, with the trips set to take place late in the summer.

Lastly, the Daily Star uses its Monday front to look ahead to Christmas in seven days, with the paper stating that a lie-in could save our lives this holiday season, as per medical experts.