Two men plead guilty to verbally abusing Palestine protesters on Armistice Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Two men plead guilty to verbally abusing Palestine protesters on Armistice Day

By Press Association
Ian Beim (left) and Kevin Sweeney have pleaded guilty to using racist verbal abuse towards pro-Palestine protesters in London on Armistice Day (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Ian Beim (left) and Kevin Sweeney have pleaded guilty to using racist verbal abuse towards pro-Palestine protesters in London on Armistice Day (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Two men have pleaded guilty to using racist verbal abuse towards pro-Palestine protesters on Armistice Day.

Ian Beim, 57, and Kevin Sweeney, 61, both admitted racially aggravated public order offences against members of the public at London’s Waterloo station on November 11 following a pro-Palestine sit-in demonstration.

Both men spoke only to enter their pleas, confirm their names, dates of birth and addresses in a hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

A verbal altercation broke out between Beim, Sweeney and the protesters shortly after a sit-in at the station had been dispersed around 5.30pm, the court was told.

Armistice Day incident court case
Kevin Sweeney (left) and Ian Beim arrive at Westminster Magistrates’ Court (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Beim, of Surbiton, south-west London, and Sweeney, of West Molesey, Surrey, were heard shouting abuse and recorded on phones belonging to several of the demonstrators.

Sweeney approached one man taking a video and said “Yeah, you terrorist c***”, to which Beim added “Yeah, go on, keep going.”

Both men then walked towards another small group of protesters, where Beim stumbled into an activist who was recording after he was pushed by Sweeney.

They then boarded a train where they continued to use abusive language towards members of the public, including calling them “terrorists” and “bombers”.

Representing Sweeney, Tobias Smith said the charges were “not the most substantial disturbance we have seen” towards pro-Palestine protesters, and constituted “a bit of shouting”.

Mr Smith said his client had lost his job as a result of the case.

Representing Beim, Tony Jacobs described his client’s behaviour as “disgraceful” and “atrocious”, but told the court: “We do not believe people who go on marches shouting ‘From the river to the sea’ are that timid.”

Both Mr Smith and Mr Jacobs asked the court to consider a financial penalty as punishment for the offences.

Chairwoman of the bench Emily Fergus said the court would be ordering reports from probation on the case, and granted Beim and Sweeney unconditional bail.

The pair will return to Westminster Magistrates’ Court on January 15 next year for sentencing.