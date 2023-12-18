Princess of Wales releases picture of herself as a child at Christmas dinner

The Princess of Wales has shared a picture of herself as a child ahead of a royal carol service which will air on Christmas Eve.

The picture, taken in 1983, shows a rosy-cheeked Kate, aged almost two, sitting at the Christmas dinner table.

It was released on social media by Kensington Palace after Kate hosted her Together At Christmas event at Westminster Abbey earlier this month, welcoming her family, members of the monarchy and inspiring individuals in celebration of those supporting children and families.

The Prince of Wales, Prince George, Prince Louis, the Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte attended the carol service (Chris Jackson/PA)

The event will be broadcast on Christmas Eve on ITV1, as part of the special programme, Royal Carols: Together At Christmas.

It will feature additional material including films emphasising the importance of early childhood and contributions from celebrities such as Rio and Kate Ferdinand and Dame Sheila Hancock.

In a video message introducing the televised carol service, Kate will deliver a heartfelt thanks to all those helping babies and young children “feel safe, valued and loved”.

Jacob Collier performs during the Royal Carols: Together At Christmas service at Westminster Abbey on John Lennon’s former piano (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Kate was joined at the carol service by her husband William and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Among the 1,500 guests were midwives, nursery teachers and baby bank volunteers.

The highlight of the show was a poignant musical tribute paid to John Lennon and George Michael, with the concert held 43 years to the day the former Beatle was shot dead on December 8 1980.

Songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jacob Collier played Wham!’s hit Last Christmas on Lennon’s upright piano, which was owned by the group’s singer and later solo star George Michael, loaned by his estate.

Jim Broadbent read an extract from Letters From Father Christmas by JRR Tolkien during the concert (Aaron Chown/PA)

Broadcaster Roman Kemp, the son of Spandau Ballet bassist Martin Kemp and former Wham! backing singer Shirlie Kemp, introduced Collier and talked about the role George Michael – who was his godfather – played in his life.

During the concert, Oscar winner Jim Broadbent read an extract from Letters From Father Christmas by Lord of the Rings author JRR Tolkien, and singers Beverley Knight and Adam Lambert performed.

Royal Carols: Together At Christmas will screen at 7.45pm on ITV1 and ITVX on Christmas Eve.