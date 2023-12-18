Gaynor Lord’s cause of death appears to be ‘consistent with drowning’ – police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Gaynor Lord’s cause of death appears to be ‘consistent with drowning’ – police

By Press Association
Gaynor Lord disappeared after leaving work early in Norwich city centre on December 8 (Family handout/PA)
Missing mother-of-three Gaynor Lord’s cause of death appears to be “consistent with drowning”, police have said.

A body recovered from the River Wensum on Friday has now been formally identified as the 55-year-old.

Ms Lord disappeared after leaving work early in Norwich city centre at 2.45pm on December 8.

Specialist divers eventually discovered a body in the river during their week-long search.

Police said Ms Lord’s cause of death has not been confirmed, but early indications are consistent with drowning.

The force said it will await a Home Office toxicology report before confirming her cause of death.

Ms Lord’s body was formally identified on Sunday, subject to formal inquest proceedings taking place.

The force said they are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding her disappearance, but a post-mortem examination found “no indication of third-party involvement”.

Gaynor Lord missing
Police search teams pull a black bag from the River Wensum during the search for the missing mother-of-three (Joe Giddens/PA)

Ms Lord’s belongings were previously found in Wensum Park, about 1.5 miles from her workplace at Jarrolds department store, and her coat was discovered in the river that runs through the park.

Police said Ms Lord’s clothing, mobile phone, glasses and jewellery – including two rings, were discovered at various locations in the park.

Two members of the dive team could be seen recovering the body from the river in Norwich on Friday morning after marking the area of water with an orange buoy.

At about 12pm, officers could be seen pulling the body from the river in a black bag.

Gaynor Lord missing
Flowers outside Wensum Park (Joe Giddens/PA)

Floral tributes to Ms Lord were laid near the gates of Wensum Park after the discovery.

One of them said: “Gaynor may you be at peace. God bless your family.”

Police previously confirmed they consulted officers from Lancashire Constabulary who worked on the search for Nicola Bulley.

Ms Bulley’s body was found in the River Wyre in Lancashire on February 19.

The Lancashire force was criticised over its handling of that investigation and the disclosure of Ms Bulley’s personal information.