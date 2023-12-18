Biker killed in crash with car was ‘there to be seen’, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Biker killed in crash with car was ‘there to be seen’, court told

By Press Association
Mikayla Hayes after an earlier hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London (Yui Mok/PA)
A crash investigator told a court that a motorcyclist who was killed after a US servicewoman emerged from a junction in front of him was “there to be seen”.

Airman first class Mikayla Hayes, 25, drove her Honda Accord into the path of father-of-one Matthew Day on August 26 last year as he travelled south along the A10 at Southery, Norfolk.

The 33-year-old’s Yamaha motorbike struck her car and he died of his injuries later that day.

Hayes, who had been travelling from RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk to her home in Downham Market in Norfolk, had emerged from the B1160 Lynn Road turning right onto the A10.

She denies causing Mr Day’s death by careless driving, and told police she did not see him.

Pc Lee Smart, a forensic collision investigator with Norfolk Police, told Norwich Crown Court: “It would certainly seem he was there to be seen.”

Matthew Day death
Matthew Day, 33, who died of his injuries after the crash in Southery, near Downham Market, Norfolk (Family handout/PA)

He said the cause of the collision was the “failure to identify the motorbike approaching the junction, then the Honda emerging into the southbound lane”.

Mr Smart said that hedgerow along Lynn Road stopped 15 metres before the carriageway of the A10.

Prosecutor Rachel Scott said Hayes told police, when asked why she did not see the bike, that it did not have lights and “appeared to blend with the road and sky”.

Mr Smart said that the type of headlight on the motorbike meant “if the engine’s running and the headlight’s working the headlight should illuminate”.

He said the view for a motorist waiting at the junction would include the “grey-coloured road surface on which the white lines were painted, and hedgerow”.

“At no point would the backdrop be the sky,” he said.

He estimated Mr Day’s speed at 50mph but cautioned that he had “nothing to calculate that accurately from – it’s from the information in the witness statements”.

Mikayla Hayes court case
Flowers were left at the side of the A10 at Southery, Norfolk at the site of the collision (Sam Russell/PA)

Asked by Ms Scott about points of disagreement with an expert witness instructed by the defence, Mr Smart said: “I think essentially the main thing we disagree on is whether Mr Day reacted slowly to the Honda emerging from the junction.”

He said defence expert witness Robert Wagstaff “thought it was slower than a rider should have reacted”.

“My view differed,” said Mr Smart.

He said he did not believe there was “sufficient evidence to say he reacted slowly”.

The officer said the distance between the motorbike and the car when the car emerged is not known with “any certainty”.

He said that at that moment, Mr Day “could be paying attention to the driver in the slip road, checking his mirrors, looking at his speed”.

He said Mr Day may have been checking to see whether any oncoming vehicles were indicating to turn right into Lynn Road.

“If he was doing so that would have delayed his reaction time,” he said.

Eyewitness Graeme Pratt earlier told the trial that he saw the front of the bike dip before the collision, adding: “I’m presuming the rider grabbed the front brake – I watched the front of the bike dip, which is normally pulling the front brake.”

The trial continues.