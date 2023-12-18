Drink-driver sentenced after crash which left car hanging over canal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Drink-driver sentenced after crash which left car hanging over canal

By Press Association
The BMW crashed through a wall and flipped over on to a canal path. (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)
A drink-driver who crashed a company car through a brick wall and landed upside down next to a canal before fleeing the scene has been handed a 19-month driving ban.

Paul Pollard, 60, told Nottinghamshire Police he thought he had fallen asleep and his foot slipped on to the accelerator when he was parked in a car park in Great Northern Close, Nottingham, in the early hours of August 19 after a night of drinking in the city centre.

He told officers he had gone out drinking after attending Nottingham Forest’s fixture against Sheffield United at the City Ground, where he had also been drinking in a hospitality box.

He said he had three pints of lager after the match before driving to the Leonardo Hotel, off London Road, where he had booked a room for the night.

Nottinghamshire Police said CCTV showed him parked in a car park near to the hotel with the lights of the BMW, which was a company car, on and the engine still running.

Just after 3am, footage captured the BMW suddenly accelerating forwards, crashing through a wall and flipping over on to a path next to Nottingham canal.

Pollard, of Preston Close, Kirkby Mallory, Leicestershire, fled, but was found nearby by officers and arrested, after witnesses called 999.

He registered 97 on a roadside breath test, almost three times the legal limit of 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, and a subsequent blood sample gave a reading of 141 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood. The legal limit is 80 milligrams.

Pollard told police he felt “terrible” about what happened and pleaded guilty to drink-driving and driving without due care and attention.

He was given a 19-month driving ban after his case was heard at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on December 5.

He was also fined £807 and told to pay a £323 surcharge and £85 costs.

Pc Katie Bradshaw, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Pollard showed absolutely no regard for other people’s safety when he got behind the wheel while over the drink-drive limit.

“In this case he was parked up, but still managed to crash through a wall and on to a canal path, leaving the rear of his vehicle hanging precariously over the Nottingham Canal.

“He is exceptionally lucky to have escaped with minor injuries.”