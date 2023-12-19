Funeral of Brookside actor Dean Sullivan to take place

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Funeral of Brookside actor Dean Sullivan to take place

By Press Association
Actor Dean Sullivan (Ian West/PA)
Actor Dean Sullivan (Ian West/PA)

The funeral of Brookside star Dean Sullivan will take place in Liverpool.

The Liverpudlian actor and director, who was best known for playing Jimmy Corkhill in the Merseyside TV soap, died last month at the age of 68.

A service is set to take place at Liverpool Parish Church at 1pm on Tuesday, followed by a private cremation.

A funeral notice, published in the Liverpool Echo, asked for donations, if desired, to be made to Prostate Cancer UK.

Sullivan had been diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2018 and spoke in 2019 about his treatment and diagnosis to the Mirror.

A statement from Hamilton Management and Sullivan’s family shared last month said: “It is with deep sadness we must tell you that actor Dean Sullivan passed away on November 29, 2023 peacefully following a short illness.

“Dean is best remembered as the longest serving cast member of Channel 4’s groundbreaking Brookside playing the role of Jimmy Corkhill, making Dean a British Soap icon.

“To millions he was and very much still is remembered as Jimmy, to family and friends he was Dino.”

Brookside, the brainchild of Grange Hill creator Phil Redmond, launched in November 1982, with its houses situated in a real cul-de-sac – part of a housing estate in West Derby, Liverpool.

Sullivan later joined in 1986 and soon became a series regular due to the popularity of his character.

The show also launched the careers of dozens of high-profile actors, including Amanda Burton, Claire Sweeney and Anna Friel.

The last episode was filmed in September 2003 and aired in November of the same year – and it was Jimmy Corkhill’s face that last filled the screen.

Sullivan said at the time: “I will miss it but I won’t miss my life being completely controlled by my answer machine. It’s rather like being released from prison.

“Last week I started growing my sideburns and I’ve never been able to do that before.”

Friends and famous faces paid tribute to Sullivan following his death.

Liverpool City Council described the news of Sullivan’s death as “very sad”, adding: “A passionate scouser & champion of our cultural scene, he’ll be greatly missed. Our sympathies to his family & friends.”

Screenwriter Jonathan Harvey hailed the actor’s Brookside character as “iconic”.

Harvey, who is a writer for Coronation Street, tweeted: “I do love a soap icon, and they didn’t come more iconic than Jimmy Corkhill.”