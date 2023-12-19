Carpet fitter to be sentenced for murdering ex and dumping body near lay-by

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Carpet fitter to be sentenced for murdering ex and dumping body near lay-by

By Press Association
Undated family handout file photo issued by Derbyshire Constabulary of Sarah Henshaw. Carpet fitter, Darren Hall, murdered his ex-girlfriend and “callously dumped” her body close to a lay-by near the M1, Derby Crown Court has been told. Issue date: Wednesday December 6, 2023.
A man who murdered his ex-partner and “callously dumped” her body near a lay-by is to be sentenced for her killing.

Darren Hall attacked Sarah Henshaw at her home in Norman Street, Ilkeston, Derbyshire, on the night of June 20 this year.

He then drove her body 20 miles to woodland near a lay-by on the westbound A617 near Chesterfield, before lying to friends and family that the 31-year-old had gone missing.

Ms Henshaw’s body was not discovered until June 26, during which time Hall disposed of her belongings including her dressing gown and slippers.

Hall was found guilty of murder on Friday after around three hours of deliberation by a jury, following a two-week trial at Derby Crown Court.

The 36-year-old carpet fitter met Ms Henshaw in 2011 but the pair had a turbulent relationship, jurors heard, and they were separated by the time of her death.

The trial took place at Derby Crown Court (Jacob King/PA)
Hall let himself into the property in Norman Street on the day of the murder, despite previously being asked to surrender his key by Ms Henshaw and repeated requests for him to leave during the evening.

In his evidence, he admitted moving Ms Henshaw’s body after her death and lying to her friends, family and the police to say she had voluntarily gone missing.

Hall said he moved her body having “just panicked” after he claimed she fell down the stairs during the argument, and said he lied as he was “not thinking right”.

But prosecutor Michelle Heeley KC said that while the Crown could not be certain as to how Ms Henshaw died, it was “at the hands of this defendant”, with bruising on her neck “about the width of a dressing gown cord”.

Ms Heeley said Hall took “calculated and controlled” actions to “cover his tracks”, including disposing of Ms Henshaw’s belongings at a recycling centre and in a skip before his arrest on June 23.

Hall, of Rodney Way, Ilkeston, was remanded into custody by Mr Justice Goss following the jury verdict.

The same judge is expected to pass sentence at 10.30am on Tuesday.