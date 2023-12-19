What the papers say – December 19

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What the papers say – December 19

By Press Association
Political stories take centre stage of the nation’s papers at the start of the working week.

The Times reports Housing Secretary Michael Gove is set to announce a housing overhaul, pledging to intervene if there have been delays to house building as a result of poor performance among planning teams.

The Telegraph leads with fresh guidance for schools that they should presume a child cannot change gender.

The Independent says the Prime Minister has called for a “sustainable ceasefire” in Gaza.

Brexit fingerprint checks will be introduced for UK travellers next year, according to the i.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror and Daily Express carry comments from 83-year-old Childline founder and broadcaster Dame Esther Rantzen, who said she is considering the option of assisted dying if her lung cancer treatment does not improve her condition.

The Guardian leads with Tory peer Michelle Mone accusing the Government of being aware of her links to a company that won lucrative PPE deals during the pandemic.

The Daily Mail says experts have warned NHS dental services are at their “most perilous point ever”.

The Sun leads with Alex Batty speaking publicly for the first time since his return to Britain, as he says he is “just happy to be home for Christmas”.

Metro reports an undercover policeman caught a chef who was suspected of killing a mum-of-four by spending two years befriending the man.

The Financial Times leads with Adobe abandoning its proposed acquisition of product design software company Figma over regulatory issues.

And the Daily Star says The Pogues singer Shane MacGowan, who died earlier this month, has made contact with his widow Victoria from beyond the grave.